Twenty-one years.
It’s an odd number, and not just in the mathematical sense.
It was once the age of majority — a person at 21 could take up the rights and duties of citizenship. That’s been pared down to the age of 18 for most legal purposes, with the exception of the ability to buy alcohol, legally that is.
But for most things, 21 is not a number that resonates.
We like our major anniversaries to end in multiples of five: your five-year high school reunion, whether dreaded or anticipated; your 10th anniversary (tin is the traditional gift by the way(; 25 years on the job (and you get a notation on your Linkedin page).
But 21? Who remembers 21?
For those who lived through the horror of Sept. 11, 2001, every passing year brings its own set of memories.
In today’s front page story, staff writer George W. Rhodes looks back at what that day cost America and each of us.
A few statistics:
The number of New York City firefighters who died that day was 344.
The number of New York City police officers who died that day was 23.
The number of Port Authority police officers who died that day was 37.
The toll for the day was 2,977 American lives lost.
According to the Department of Defense:
Operation Enduring Freedom, the invasion of Afghanistan, dated from Oct. 7, 2001, to Dec. 31, 2014.
During those 13 years, 2,352 Americans died in the service of their country.
Out of that number, 1,847 were killed in action. Another 20,149 were wounded in action.
The list could go on and on.
A person born on Sept. 11, 2001, would have grown to adulthood, graduated from high school and college and never known more than a few months that the United States has not been at war.
In that time, America has had to face hard truths about the limits of power — political and military — and grapple with the question of how we battle a shadowy enemy that knows no rules without giving up on our own rules that make us a nation of laws.
We have had to face economic disruption, a political system that seems to have lost the ability to compromise and a culture of instant gratification and instant condemnation that makes civil discourse less and less likely.
Not all of that can be blamed on 9/11, but it’s hard to imagine society today without that stark exclamation point 21 years ago.
Twenty-one. Not a special number. But another opportunity to pause and to remember what is gone, and how we can regain what we lost.