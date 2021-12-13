The area bids a sad farewell to two of its towering figures from the end of the 20th century.
Retired Norton Police Chief Benton W. Keene Jr. and retired Attleboro District Court Judge John Dolan both died Wednesday. Chief Keene was 83 and Judge Dolan 86.
They were sharply different personalities, but both were grounded in the fair application of the law.
A native of Norton and a 1957 Norton High School graduate, Chief Keene began his career in law enforcement in 1960 as a special police officer, becoming a full-time officer in 1964, a sergeant in 1973 and provisional chief in 1975. He was named permanent chief two years later, serving in that position until his retirement in 1997.
In 1983, Chief Keene became the first Norton police officer to graduate from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., in 1983. He further lent his management skills to the town in the early 1990s with a five-month stint as interim town manager.
His legacy, current Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said, was making the department stronger and smarter. Chief Keene, he said, “developed policies and standards that led to the professional department that exists today.”
But Chief Keene will perhaps best be remembered for his outgoing personality.
“One thing about my father is that he loved people,” Benton W. Keene III said. “He loved talking to people.”
The son said Chief Keene lived by “a motto: The three Fs. Be firm, be fair and have forgiveness.”
That same principle could be applied to Judge Dolan’s nearly two decades at Attleboro District Court. An Attleboro native and a graduate of Harvard Law School, he served in private practice until 1980 when Gov. Edward King named him to the bench.
Before retiring in 1999, Dolan served as first justice in Attleboro for over 15 years, presiding when jury trials began in the city court in the early 1990s.
Judge Dolan was a founding member and active in the Southeastern Regional Judges Conference. He was a member of the Attleboro District Court Bar Association, the Bristol County Bar Association and the Massachusetts Bar Association. He was also formerly a tutor at The Attleboro Literacy Center.
Well respected within the local community for his deep knowledge of the law, he was known as a tough but fair jurist.
“You could never pull anything over Jack Dolan,” said James Perkoski, an assistance district attorney during the judge’s time on the bench.
Daniel Sullivan, appointed Attleboro District Court’s chief magistrate in 1982, knew Judge Dolan from boyhood, growing up a few doors away from each other on Attleboro’s East Side.
“He was very smart and honorable,” Sullivan said. “Nobody pushed him around. Guys like him come around once in a lifetime.”
We thank these two men for the outstanding service they gave to the community and offer our condolences to their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.