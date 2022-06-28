It’s always a good idea to get as many viewpoints as possible.
That’s why the Attleboro City Council was prudent last week in its decision to pump the brakes on Mayor Paul Heroux’s plan to building a performing arts pavilion in Highland Park.
The council put the $750,000 project on hold until fall when it will be reconsidered. Councilors say they need more details and, more importantly, conduct a public hearing on the proposal. No hearing was held before Thursday’s vote.
There are concerns, in the public and on the council, about the cost of the pavilion and its maintenance. Some councilors said Heroux provided too few details to win approval now.
The mayor argued that postponing a vote may drive up the price tag, but the council’s decision only delays the project by a few months. Even if costs rise, it will be worth it if a more well-thought-out plan backed by the public emerges.
We are glad to see that a majority of councilors favor the concept. As we have said before, communities very rarely have an opportunity, or the money, to improve residents’ quality of life.
It’s good to see that both the mayor and the city council appear to be seizing the opportunity.
The pavilion, proposed along Rathbun Willard Drive in a parking lot built for workers constructing the new Attleboro High School, could be used by the public schools’ performing arts department and rented by local dance, music and theater organizations. It would seem to be a natural fit for the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration as well as the weekly band concerts now held at nearby Capron Park.
The city has this unique opportunity due to a record $13.7 million surplus from the fiscal year that ended last June 30. Like many communities, Attleboro benefited from an infusion of federal funds aimed at turning around lives hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
A performing arts pavilion is something not just Attleboro, but the entire area lacks.
“There is a widely agreed upon need to improve the cultural and artistic opportunities in Attleboro and to make Attleboro a more desirable place to live,” the mayor wrote to the city council. “A performing arts pavilion would enrich our local economy. Access to the performing arts builds skills, self-confidence and self-esteem in youth.”
Maintenance remains a concern. Older Attleboro residents remember a shell in Capron Park, similar to the Hatch Shell on Boston’s Esplanade, that fell into disrepair, was condemned and razed less than two decades after it was dedicated.
No one wants to see that history repeated.
But future residents of Attleboro and the entire area will be thankful if Heroux and the council can agree on a pavilion that will be a source of entertainment and enjoyment for years to come.
We look forward to the first concert.