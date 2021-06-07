On the surface, the North Attleboro School Committee’s hiring of its next superintendent seems bold.
After all, John Antonucci is now the head of Duxbury’s public schools, which were embroiled in not one but two controversies this spring.
First, Duxbury High School’s football coach was fired after players used anti-Semitic signals to call plays in a game against Plymouth North. The most offensive of these is when “Auschwitz” — the infamous German concentration camp where millions of Jews died in World War II — was used as a signal.
Then, parents of a former student filed a $1 million lawsuit against a Duxbury gym teacher and the school district alleging sexual abuse 15 years ago. The complaint accuses the teacher of repeatedly molesting and raping the student during gym classes in 2006. The former student died in October from a drug overdose at age 27.
Who would want the superintendent of a school system with that track record to be in charge of their school system?
Peel away the surface allegations, however, and you may find why the school committee unanimously chose Antonucci to succeed widely respected Scott Holcomb as their next superintendent.
No reasonable person can expect that the superintendent of a 3,000-student school system would know the audible signals the football team uses. Once the anti-Semitic language became public, Antonucci took swift and decisive action, firing a popular and successful head coach.
Concerning the lawsuit, the sexual abuse accusation predates Antonucci’s time at Duxbury. The gym teacher had faced allegations before and had been investigated by the school system, police and the district attorney’s office, with no credible evidence ever found. The lawsuit is the first time a student’s name had even been connected to the teacher.
What is revealing is how Antonucci took these situations — particularly the anti-Semitic language — and turned a positive into a negative.
The team met with state Sen. Barry Finegold to learn about the Holocaust from his perspective as a former football player and member of the Jewish community and how he was shaken by the accusations against the players. Finegold urged that players consider a term in Judaism known as t’shuvah, which means “return” or “repentance.”
“In the coming weeks and months, we are going to need to identify who we are and what we believe in as a school district and community,” Antonucci wrote in a statement explaining to Duxbury residents why he was not canceling the football season. “People and education are at the heart of everything that we do in public schools. Mistakes will happen, and when possible, we have the opportunity to turn mistakes into important learning moments. Sometimes situations will arise that are uncomfortable at first, but eventually, allow us to make important adjustments resulting in growth as an organization. We recognize that right now, we have the opportunity to make substantive and long-lasting change around issues of diversity, equity, inclusion, and religious and racial sensitivity in our schools and community.”
Too often when scandal erupts, leaders protect the institution rather than victims. But Antonucci’s actions and words in these difficult situations show acknowledgment of wrongdoing and the desire to make things right and to advance the interests of students and the community.
It was especially enlightening that at last week’s final interviews, no school committee member even had to question Antonucci about the incidents. He raised the subject himself and answered them with candor.
We commend the school committee on its bold decision and welcome John Antonucci to North Attleboro.
