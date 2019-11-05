It could be enough to shake your faith, whatever it might be.
According to The Associated Press, the number of Americans with no religious affiliation is rising significantly, based on data from the Pew Research Center.
According to telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, the center reports that the portion of Americans that describes its religious identity as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular,” now stands at 26%, up from 17% in 2009.
If that’s true, someone forgot to tell people in the Attleboro area.
The city and its surrounding towns are home to representatives of nearly every faith community one can imagine. Some congregations have lengthy histories in the area and impressive buildings where the faithful can gather.
Others have more modest surroundings, including repurposed business sites and even private homes.
What they all have in common is that they serve and enhance the spiritual lives of believers and enrich their home communities.
Now, they have a new neighbor.
Last week, the Islamic Center of Greater Attleboro, Masjid Yaseen, opened at 272 County St., next to Nimiroski Insurance Agency near County Square, in the former location of a chiropractor’s office.
Previously, the only mosques where local Muslims could worship were in Sharon or Smithfield, R.I., until the discovery of the empty storefront in the plaza.
Within a month’s time, the storefront was transformed, and right down to the prayer direction, facing east, it proved to be a “perfect fit” for the Muslim faith community, according to some of the founders.
“For us to be able to pray in our own city is beyond anything for us,” the group’s president, Muhammad Habib Yusuf said. “Our present is here and our future is here.”
Mayor Paul Heroux, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, were joined by representatives of other faiths, including Rabbi Leora Abelson of Congregation Agudas Achim and the Rev. Cheryl Harris of the First Baptist Church, who said the opening of the mosque was “a good opportunity for the people in Attleboro to see and experience the growing diversity.”
Speaking of that, the folks at the Pew Center have some more hopeful news about religion in another survey.
Americans who personally know someone in a religious group different from their own — or who have at least some knowledge about that group — generally are more likely to have positive feelings about members of that group than those who don’t.
For that reason and others, we welcome the Islamic Center to the Attleboro community. We hope others will also welcome this act of faith.
