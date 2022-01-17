When Charlie Baker announced last month that he would not run for re-election as governor — and when Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also said she would not seek to be Massachusetts’ chief executive — it created a huge gap in state politics.
On the left are two Democratic candidates, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Harvard professor Danielle Allen, both from their party’s progressive wing. Attorney General Maura Healey, also a progressive, is also weighing a run.
On right is Geoff Diehl, a deeply conservative Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
But now another potential candidate with what would appear to be a more moderate viewpoint has emerged — and from our own backyard.
Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty is reportedly considering a campaign to succeed Baker, according to the Boston Globe, which cited three sources.
Doughty, 59, is president of Capstan Atlantic in Wrentham, which produces gears and other metal parts as the East Coast manufacturing hub for California-based Capstan Inc.
Attempts by the media — including The Sun Chronicle — to reach Doughty have been unsuccessful but the portrait of him painted by his supporters suggests voters may have a middle ground when choosing their next governor this November.
A Harvard Business School grad, Doughty has never run for any office, which many voters find appealing. In fact, he has contributed sparingly to political campaigns, though he notably donated $1,000 to Scott Brown when he lived in Wrentham and went on to become a U.S. senator, and more recently to state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, who opposed a Trump-aligned faction’s successful attempt to take control of the state Republican party.
Doughty reportedly has the resources to run a competitive campaign. And one source told the Globe Doughty will have a “compelling message” about the need to support blue-collar jobs and manufacturing initiatives.
Voters have found this formula — a moderate Republican with a background in business who acts as a counterweight to the heavily-Democratic and left-leaning Legislature — an appealing formula for gubernatorial candidates. Though considered one of the country’s most liberal states, Massachusetts has elected only one Democratic governor, Deval Patrick, in the past 32 years, choosing instead moderate Republicans Bill Weld, Paul Cellucci, Mitt Romney and Baker.
If indeed Doughty is a candidate, we welcome him to the race and look forward to hearing what he envisions for the state’s future.
Because voters deserve to choose from candidates across the political spectrum, and not just from the left or the right.