Please salute Marcia Szymanski.
For the last nine-plus years, she has led New Hope, the Attleboro-based organization which has helped the lives of hundreds of women and their children impacted by domestic and sexual violence.
The agency operates emergency shelters that are a refuge during horrific times and provides counseling and other resources.
Topping her list of accomplishments was a $7 million fundraising drive, the Framing the Future Campaign, that will enable New Hope to build its third shelter for families in northern Bristol County.
The agency hopes to break ground next spring at the confidential location.
Szymanski, a Mansfield resident, also added Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking counselors and guided New Hope during the coronavirus pandemic, when all non-emergency services, such as counseling, had to be moved online.
It has been a job well done.
Just as importantly, we want to salute New Hope, the remarkable agency that has provided much-needed assistance for victims of domestic and sexual abuse throughout the Attleboro area and beyond.
Back in 1979, Edith Palmer and a small group of friends recognized a huge yet largely silent problem in Attleboro: There were many victims of domestic violence, but resources and support service were virtually non-existent.
Palmer and friends started an emergency hotline for survivors, taking turns answering calls in their homes forwarded by the Plainville Police Department.
During its first year, this 24-hour hotline, staffed entirely by volunteers, responded to over 500 calls from women in the greater Attleboro area.
Just one year later, New Hope opened an emergency shelter for women and their children impacted by domestic violence. Two years after its founding, New Hope opened its first outreach office in Attleboro, expanding its support services and adding court advocacy to provide survivors of domestic violence with the additional protections they needed to become safe.
Another big step was taken in 1984 when New Hope’s mission was expanded to include survivors of sexual abuse, focusing on children in hopes of ending the cycle of abuse.
The agency now covers 41 communities and has offices in Milford, Southbridge, Worcester and Taunton in addition to Attleboro.
New Hope is unique because it is a dual-mission agency, addressing domestic and sexual abuse from both sides of the cycle of violence. Their staff works with survivors and people who perpetrate abuse to deal with the root cause and after-effects of violence.
Considering the needs and the agency’s effectiveness, it’s not surprising New Hope has experienced such growth.
The agency’s board of directors has a difficult task filling Szymanski’s shoes.
Given New Hope’s record and the profound need for its services, we’re sure families will continue to be served well for decades to come.