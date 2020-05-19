If the area’s people — to say nothing of its health officials — are going to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, than accurate, up-to-date information on its consequences is essential.
In fact, a lack of solid data about the outbreak of the disease and its origins was evidently at the root of how the outbreak gained a foothold in the human population in the first place.
From what we know from news reports, a courageous physician in Wuhan, China, first noticed a virulent new illness spreading among the population that local health authorities seemed to be ignoring.
The local authorities — who did not want their city’s or their own reputations tainted — told him to keep quiet and threatened him with dire consequences if he spoke out.
As small cogs in a much larger authoritarian regime, they undoubtedly feared what would happen to their jobs and their perks if it became known that a dangerous disease had broken out on their watch.
So they covered it up.
And that coverup went up the chain, even as more people in Wuhan sickened and died, including the doctor who first spoke out. Until it could be hidden no longer.
The illness turned out to be the novel coronoavirus and Wuhan had become Ground Zero for a world-wide pandemic, whether officials wanted it to or not.
How many lives could have been saved and how much suffering averted if officials had been both quick and candid in revealing what they knew to the people who actually needed to know.
Less dire, perhaps, but still an issue is how local authorities are dealing with information about the pandemic.
For several weeks during the initial stages of the outbreak in this area some local authorities — specifically Norfolk and Rehoboth — failed to report the number of cases in their communities. And though Mansfield and North Attleboro reported the number of cases, neither reported the number of deaths until specifically asked by a reporter. As of Friday, Mansfield has had 13 deaths and North Attleboro has had 26.
All this may have left residents with a false sense of security — and a possibly dangerous notion that the pandemic was not, in fact, all that serious after all.
Why wear a mask? Why practice social distancing? Why even believe that there’s a pandemic? (Maybe the people on the internet are right. It’s just a hoax.)
Until, that is, the actual figures came out.
We don’t know, frankly, whether the failure to report fatal outcomes of the virus was a consequence of officials fearing their communities would get a black eye if the truth were known or just the inevitable consequences of bureaucratic delays.
Whichever it was, it was unacceptable and increased the risk to the public in an already risky time.
It cannot be allowed to happen again.
