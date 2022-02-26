Comedian Chris Rock — as his ‘90s vintage “Saturday Night Live” character Nat X — had a typically hard-edged take on Black History Month: “The Man gives us February because it’s the shortest month of the year!”
And if you have to ask who “the Man” is, it illustrates just why Black History Month is so important.
Because while it may be the shortest month, it packs a ton of facts into those 28 days, facts that were forgotten, ignored or actively suppressed over the decades.
Until fairly recently, the achievements and accomplishments of individual Black Americans were largely absent from history texts.
The role of Black people in general was usually limited to a passing reference to the Emancipation Proclamation in a unit on the Civil War — a lesson which may or may not have mentioned human chattel slavery as a proximate cause of that conflict.
That began to change in the 1960s with the advent of the civil rights movement.
High school students were introduced to such texts as Booker T. Washington’s biography, “Up from Slavery” and the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
History books might include a photo and caption of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment or Harriet Tubman.
From those somewhat tepid beginnings an important movement grew; to tell the full story of the contributions of Black Americans to the story of America.
There would be high points, like the valor and skill of the Tuskegee Airmen and their famed “Red Tails” fighter squadron in World War II. And there would be horrifying lows, like the Tulsa, Okla., race massacre in 1919.
Both were part of the story, the true history of race in America.
Lately, however, those advances in setting out the facts of the American story — the good, bad and ugly — have come up against a new opponent. Or maybe just an old one in new clothes.
In state houses and school board meetings around the country — and even at school committee meetings in our own area — some have questioned the emphasis put on telling those uncomfortable facts.
The term “critical race theory,” actually a somewhat esoteric academic exercise generally limited to graduate school curricula, has become a synonym for anything that might make white students — or, more precisely, their parents — upset.
But, as staff writer George W. Rhodes makes clear in today’s front page story about how local students took part in Black History Month this year, while the truth may unsettle some people, that doesn’t make it any less true or change the fact that it needs to be told.
As one teacher says, “It’s not so much about what happened, but how to move forward.”