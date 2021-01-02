“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, ...it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” -- Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”
Don’t try to tell Michael McCormick that 2020 was The Worst Year Ever.
The Harvard professor of medieval studies will give you an argument.
Writing in Science magazine a few years ago, he put up his own candidate for the very worst year, at least for humankind.
Was it 1349, when the Black Death wiped out half of Europe? Merely a pleasant interlude (if you don’t count the rats.) Was it 1918, when the Spanish influenza pandemic killed 50 million to 100 million people in the wake of one of the worst armed conflicts the world had yet seen? A walk in the park.
McCormick’s candidate is A.D. 539
“It was the beginning of one of the worst periods to be alive, if not the worst year,” said McCormick, a historian and archaeologist who chairs the university’s Initiative for the Science of the Human Past.
According to the story in Science, fog — possibly caused by ash from an Icelandic volcano — plunged much of the known world into darkness, day and night for 18 months. “For the sun gave forth its light without brightness, like the moon, during the whole year,” wrote Byzantine historian Procopius. Temperatures in the summer of 536 fell 1.5°C to 2.5°C, initiating the coldest decade in the past 2,300 years. Snow fell that summer in China; crops failed; people starved. In Ireland there was “a failure of bread from the years 536–539.” Then, in 541, bubonic plague struck the Roman port of Pelusium, in Egypt. What came to be called the Plague of Justinian spread rapidly, wiping out one-third to one-half of the population of the eastern Roman Empire and hastening its collapse.
Continual murk, famine, plague. So, hey, 2020’s not looking that bad after all, is it?
But, yes, it was bad enough.
This week, as 2020 winds down, The Sun Chronicle fielded the impressions and hopes of many of our readers or area individuals we’ve interviewed over the past year.
For many of them, the past year was an uncomfortable reminder — almost a distillation — of the anger, inequality and unfairness in the world.
But, mixed with the darkness were dazzling moments of light. A town reaching out to vulnerable students so they would not spend a weekend without a nutritious meal. Neighbors helping neighbors. And a kindergarten student urging his hometown to set up a “wishing tree” that would allow his fellow townspeople to express their hopes for the future.
Will 2021 be better than 2020? It depends on us and what we do to bring those hopes for a kinder, more peaceful and more just world to reality.
That would be a far, far better thing we do.
