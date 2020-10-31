“The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.”
— W.B. Yeats, “The Second Coming”
Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts was working at his desk in the Senate chamber that spring day in 1856 when a young House member approached him.
Sumner, an ardent abolitionist and formidable orator, had recently denounced some of his pro-slavery colleagues in graphic terms.
Preston Brooks, a congressman from South Carolina and a relative of one of those Southern senators, took exception — violently. He proceeded to beat Sumner about the head and shoulders with his walking stick until the senator collapsed under the assault and the cane broke.
Sumner was badly injured, possibly suffering a form of post traumatic stress disorder.
He eventually returned to the Senate and served until his death in 1874 at age 63. Admirers sent Brooks replacement canes from all over the South. One was inscribed “Hit him again!” Only 37, Brooks died of a sudden bronchial infection less than a year later. Historian Bruce Catton says Brooks grew embarrassed by his sudden fame and reputation as a bully.
We here in 2020 haven’t seen our elected representatives assaulting one another in the halls of Congress, but, to hear some pundits tell it, we are not that far away from a spate of political violence that could bring us to the brink of a new civil war.
Certainly, unrest on our streets and the brandishing of guns at statehouses doesn’t bode well for our republican institutions. It’s not surprising that the rest of the world is looking at the United States not as the oldest functioning democracy on Earth but as a nation gradually sliding into third world status.
There is real concern among some observers in the media, in academia and in the political realm itself over whether the losing side in Tuesday’s national election will accept the results. It’s a notion that’s only been raised to the boiling point in the overheated fever swamps of fact-free opinion that we call social media.
Staff writer George W. Rhodes notes in today’s front page election story that local election officials are bracing for the worst, while hoping for the best and that the passion of this year’s campaign expresses itself in record turnouts, not violence.
We come down on the side of optimism, not out of misplaced idealism or naivete, but in the unshakeable belief that the vast majority of our fellow citizens hold firmly to the notion that our election system is honest and fair and their votes count.
Most of them understand the basic lesson of democracy: You don’t always get everything you want.
As bitterly divided as we are now, most of us understand that our friends and neighbors are basically good people and will try to do what’s right.
We don’t think we are at the stage yet when the best of us have lost the conviction that we have a responsibility as citizens to act in what we think is the best interest of all.
And the most important act is to get out and vote.
