The team of police — clad in body armor, automatic weapons at the ready — crouch in the corridor and wait for the signal. Officers swing a battering ram at the locked door. It shatters with a crash. The armed squad pours through the gap, set to engage the target with a deadly hail of fire.
Meanwhile, welcome to your first day of class, children.
It’s a back-to-school ritual as common as stocking up on crayons and construction paper, played out time after time in communities all over The Sun Chronicle area.
First responders prepare with active shooter drills for the very worst that can happen because they have no choice in a country that’s awash in guns and that can’t keep them out of the hands of psychopaths.
As Sun Chronicle court and police reporter David Linton reports in today’s front page story, local police and fire departments trained over the last few days in schools and unused buildings, seeking as realistic a scenario as possible for a situation they hope never happens.
And the training is all the more urgent after the fiasco in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when officers — against all protocols — waited a deadly 77 minutes before engaging a school shooter who had killed 21 children and teachers.
Attleboro officers were among the luckiest locally. With a new high school set to open this year, the old AHS, set for demolition, became a perfect training ground for active shooter drills, including giving officers the opportunity to knock down doors if they needed to.
But that makes the routine almost too real. And while school shootings are rare, they are not rare enough.
As Linton reports, The Washington Post recently analyzed school shootings by combing news articles, open-source databases, law enforcement reports and calls to schools and police departments. (Shockingly, the federal government does not track such incidents.)
There were 42 school shootings in 2021, more than in any year since at least 1999. With a little more than half of 2022 gone, there have been 24 acts of gun violence on kindergarten through grade 12 campuses during the school day, at least 185 children, educators and other people have been killed in assaults, and another 369 have been injured.
In some communities, there have been calls to eliminate school resource officers. Not here. When staffing shortages required North Attleboro to reassign a resource officer to patrol duties, the calls were immediate to bring her back. A recent study by the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Department of Education found school resource officers play an important role in preventing school violence. That’s important to remember, when, in some states, school boards have taken to arming teachers and expecting them to be the first line of defense against a school shooter.
But, like shooter drills and resource officers, these do not get to the root cause of these ongoing tragedies: the availability of guns and the unavailability of mental health care in this country.
Until we address those issues, we’ll get a failing grade in school safety.