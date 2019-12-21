“If I could work my will, every idiot who goes about with ‘Merry Christmas’ on his lips, should be boiled with his own pudding, and buried with a stake of holly through his heart.”
-- Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol”
Finding it hard to get into the spirit of the season? Grimace at every flash of tinsel? Ready to put your foot through the car radio at the next “Ba-rumpa-bump-bump?”
We get it. The constant commercials, the news of the day and don’t even get us started on the internet. Any one of them could sour Bob Cratchit on Christmas. And Tiny Tim, too.
There’s precious little peace on earth and a definite shortage of goodwill towards men. The little town of Bethlehem is an armed camp. And for every person ready to take offense at the greeting “Happy Holidays,” there’s someone else to declaim on the politically incorrect origins of “Merry Christmas.”
Bah, humbug indeed.
And yet, side by side with the crass, the selfish and the gloomy are those who really do try to keep Christmas all the year, whether they call it by that name or not.
We call them our True Santas and every year at this time, we try to tell the stories of some of them.
For example, there’s Julie Gracer, who volunteers at the Friends of the Elderly Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mansfield Congregational Church.
“Volunteering is important to both my husband and myself, and we wanted to instill that in our kids. I thought it would be a great way to start ... It’s a very nice opportunity to see people,” she said. “It’s a great way to start the day. It’s a very warm and welcoming environment.”
Or there’s Kristen Moore, who helps the town of Plainville keep its history alive at the 18th century Humphrey House, the historic home next to the old town hall that is the headquarters of the historical commission she has been on since 2013 and chaired the past three years.
She helped spearhead the effort to get the building reopened to the public in recent years, with new displays, including during the recent Winter Festival.
“I’ve lived in Plainville my whole life. This is my way to give back to it to make sure its history is never forgotten,” Moore said.
While those individuals work behind the scenes, there are folks like Tom Faria, who has been the PA voice of Mansfield High’s Hornets football team for three decades, calling the play-by-play action.
“I have a lot of fun but it’s not about me. It’s really about the kids,” said Faria, a Mansfield native and graduate of the class of 1974. “They want to hear their names.”
You can read about them and our other True Santas in today’s front page story and we hope it may, as someone had written long ago, “raise the ghost of an idea.”
“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me. I will not shut out the lessons that they teach!”
— Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol
