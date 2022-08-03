You remember those lazy, irresponsible students in college?
They would skip classes, fail to take notes and put off assignments as long as possible.
Then, when finals came along, they would spend long, sleepless, caffeine-fueled nights trying to catch up on all that work that should have been completed months ago.
The result: Poor or failed grades and, perhaps more importantly, little understanding of the subject matter on which the students and their families probably invested thousands of dollars.
That behavior describes the Massachusetts Legislature perfectly.
As they do every session, lawmakers did little before the July 31 deadline before approving a flurry of late-night measures, many with major implications. For instance, deals allowing sports betting and improving mental health access were announced at about 5:15 a.m. Monday, more than five hours after the legislative rules called for the formal sessions to end.
Bills were then rushed through both chambers, giving rank-and-file legislators — who are supposed to be guarding the interests of their constituents — little time to digest and debate the measure.
Most representatives are trusting that agreements legislative leaders reach in last-minute deals are what’s best for the state. The supermajority held by Democrats virtually ensures that any bill proposed by leadership will be approved.
But the procrastination on Beacon Hill can certainly backfire on the Democratic leadership.
A massive climate change bill was not approved until the last minute, depriving the Legislature of the ability to override a veto by Gov. Charlie Baker.
As a result, Baker can reject parts of the legislation or kill it entirely, even though both the Republican governor and the Democratic leadership agree that addressing climate change is key to Massachusetts’ future.
In the Legislature’s biggest failure, the Democratic leadership was unable to reach an agreement on a tax relief package that was part of a massive economic development bill.
Remember those promised rebates of $250 to individual taxpayers and $500 to married couples? Those will not be issued, thanks to the inexcusable procrastination by our leaders on Beacon Hill.
In January, the governor had proposed a thoughtful $700 million tax relief bill. The Legislature took up the measure just a few weeks ago, virtually rubberstamping the bulk of it but tossing in the one-time rebates.
Then Baker administration last week announced that because the state had brought in such a large surplus, a 1986 law was triggered, automatically sending $2.5 billion back to taxpayers.
Legislative leaders were caught off guard and could not reach agreement that balanced short-term and long-term tax relief.
No one should have been caught off guard as it was well known for months that the state was bringing in historic surpluses. And how the Baker administration knew about the voter-approved law but lawmakers did not seems like someone didn’t do their homework.
Now, Baker alone will get to decide how to dole out tax relief.
Much needed reform, like overhauling the estate tax, now the nation’s most severe, will probably have to wait until next year.
All because lawmakers procrastinated for month, like lazy, irresponsible college students.
They deserve a failing grade.