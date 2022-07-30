The new home of Attleboro High School is an impressive achievement.
At a price tag of nearly $260 million, we should be impressed.
At 472,000 square feet, it’s some 44,000 square feet larger than its 60-year-old predecessor.
Its new gym will hold 1,800 Blue Bombardier fans (and a selection of visitors).
With a capacity of 1,725 students, it’s the biggest project the city has ever undertaken.
(If that cost figure seems eye watering, consider — it’s what the Denver Nuggets are reportedly offering two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola’s Jokic on his five-year contract extension.)
Every era gets the school architecture it deserves.
When old old Attleboro High was built on County Street more than a century ago, it was the fashion to make such institutions look like temples of knowledge, with broad sweeping stairways and classical columns.
Either that or they tended to resemble the factories of the Industrial Revolution, which is where many of their graduates were presumed bound, with a lot of large windows for natural light.
Those schools may have sent mixed messages with their appearances, but, by golly, they had character.
By the 1960s, when the newer old Attleboro High was built on Rathbun Willard Drive, schools were built to look like the rather faceless constructions in the office parks that were sprouting up in suburbs at around the same time. Any observer would be hard pressed to tell a school building from an insurance office from a minimum security correctional institution just by looking at their bland brick or concrete facades and darkened windows.
The new Attleboro High seems to strike a balance between the old and the new. It’s exterior is neither crushingly modernistic or fussily old-fashioned. It’s going to be a structure that stands the test of time.
Of course, much of the cost of the construction is where the public won’t see it, with modern classrooms and lab spaces that are designed to serve new generations of students well into this century.
It also contains the kind of security features that, sadly, are a sign of the times. For example, the public will be able to access some of the services the school provides — banking, graphic arts, the Blue Pride Bistro — from a front entrance that allows access to the student-run businesses, but not to the rest of the school.
We hope you’ll take a tour of the school that Sun Chronicle staff writer George W. Rhodes and chief photographer Mark Stockwell highlight in today’s story on Page One, as well as the virtual tours on Facebook and the Sept. 24 open house.
It’s your school, citizens of Attleboro. Prepare to be impressed.