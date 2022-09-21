Just a little over three months ago, Michael Ward and Benjamin Kelley proudly walked across the stage in cap and gown, carrying their hard-earned Attleboro High School diplomas.
Today, the community mourns the deaths of these recent grads, victims of a terrible early Sunday accident on Route 123.
The entire city is grieving deeply.
We offer our condolences to their families. The death of a child is incredibly tragic and traumatic. We hope they receive all the help and support they can get.
For many young people in Attleboro, this loss is especially painful. Most have never experienced the death of a peer.
For the parents of teenagers grieving the loss of Ward and Kelley, we offer these tips from a publication by Dr. Alejandra Vasquez, a certified grief counselor based in Florida.
1. Tell the truth
It’s important to talk to teenagers and tell them the truth about their peer’s death. It’s OK to tell teens that you don’t know the particulars of their peer’s death if you don’t know yet what happened.
Any attempt at hiding the truth or lying about what happened may backfire. Teenagers may feel resentment toward you for causing any confusion in explaining their peer’s death.
2. Talk to them about death
The loss of a teenager’s peer may be the child’s first introduction to death and dying. It’s essential to talk to them about death at this time. They’ll need to understand that what they’re feeling is a normal part of the bereavement process.
The death of a peer is tough to accept and understand for most teenagers. They may feel anxiety about death, ask why and how it happened, and want to know the particulars without necessarily wanting to talk about them.
3. Encourage them to grieve
After you’ve explained some of the feelings and emotions that follow such a significant loss, you may want to let them know that it is OK to share their grief. Teenagers are already feeling a lot at this point in their lives and may switch from one extreme to another. Here are some things you may want to say to a grieving teen:
Encourage them to express their grief.
Teach them healthy ways to let out their feelings and explain why it’s unnatural and unhealthy to hold them in.
Permit them to grieve in ways that make sense to them without forcing them to share their grief journey if they aren’t ready to.
If you feel that a teen is experiencing more chronic symptoms related to their grief, you may want to consider grief counseling specifically for young people.
4. Teach them about grief rituals
Grief rituals are a part of many cultural traditions following the death of a loved one. Teach teenagers about the grief rituals that are customary to your family and tradition.
This includes deciding whether to attend their peer’s funeral or memorial service, writing a letter to the deceased peer or their parents, or keeping a journal. Encourage them to think about and decide how they best want to remember their peer and what traditions they’re comfortable participating in.
Attleboro is a city in mourning at this hour, and the pain will not go away quickly, especially for family and friends.
We urge adults to reach out to young people to get them through their tragic loss.