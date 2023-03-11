A sour note was struck in what should have been a day of harmony in Attleboro.
Cathleen DeSimone, elected in the Feb. 28 special election to succeed Paul Heroux as mayor, was sworn in Saturday in a ceremony at City Hall.
Inaugurations are supposed to be celebrations, a chance to put aside past differences and look to the future of the community. It’s not a day to hold grudges and place politics before the people.
City Council President Jay DiLisio and Vice President Todd Kobus apparently disagree.
They failed to attend DeSimone’s swearing in, with Kobus apparently feeling it was more important to go to breakfast with his wife than attend the event. DiLisio did not return messages left for him by a reporter.
Talk about sore losers.
DiLisio finished second to DeSimone in last month’s vote and has already said he plans to run against her in November when she is up for re-election.
Kobus was an avid DiLisio supporter, with both he and his wife, Lisa, donating $1,000 each to DiLisio’s campaign.
It’s not that DiLisio is unfamiliar with swearing-in ceremonies.
When Heroux was elected Bristol County sheriff in November and resigned in January, DiLisio stepped in as acting mayor, as required by city charter.
DiLisio insisted on a ceremony to be sworn in, even though it wasn’t required and had no precedence.
It was clearly a cheap political stunt aimed at elevating his status in the voters’ eyes and improving his campaign chances.
Attleboro voters must be disappointed to see Saturday’s classless act by DiLisio and Kobus.
Instead of taking care of the public’s business, eight months of political infighting loom as DiLisio and Kobus will undoubtedly seek to block DeSimone’s agenda while advancing the city council president’s second try at the corner office.
It’s a scenario voters see far too often in Washington as the president and Congress put politics ahead of the people. For years, the result has been gridlock.
We thought Attleboro officials were better than this.
Disagreements about city business are expected and healthy. Better public policy and decisions often result when two sides debate and compromise.
But petty insulting acts are not healthy.
The absence of DiLisio and Kobus from DeSimone’s inauguration shows a complete lack of respect for her and also for the voters’ decision and for city institutions.
They owe an apology to her and to all the people of Attleboro.