The U.S. Capitol looked far different Wednesday than at previous presidential inaugurations.
The seat of the nation’s government, the scene of a deadly riot exactly two weeks earlier led by insurrectionists aimed at reversing the will of the voters, featured fencing, a wall and thousands of National Guard troops.
The heightened security was a sad symbol of the deep division that seems to have a vise grip on America.
We, like most Americans, hope to see that polarization ease its grip, to see those walls fall.
After taking the oath as the 46th president if the United States, Joseph R. Biden Jr. promised to help the nation heal, both from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as from political rifts that deepened considerably during the term of former President Donald J. Trump.
To the 81 million Americans who voted for him — including 63,318 in the Attleboro area — President Biden urged compassion for those who may not share their beliefs.
“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal,” he said. “We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts — if we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes.”
To the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump — including 46,163 in the Attleboro area — President Biden offered an olive branch and a promise that he would work for all citizens.
“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days, I know the forces that divide are deep and they are real,” he said. “Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we’re all created equal and the harsh ugly reality of racism, nativism, fear, demonization.”
“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge — and unity is the path forward,” he said.
And for all 330 million Americans, our new commander-in-chief offered an opportunity to breathe a sigh of relief, simply because it was a peaceful day, unlike what the world witnessed two weeks earlier.
Biden’s words gave us assurance that, as Abraham Lincoln put it, the “better angels of our nature” have prevailed and the principles that have governed our nation for nearly 250 years will again thrive.
“Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause: the cause of democracy. The people — the will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded,” he said. “To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity.”
But perhaps the greatest sign of hope came not from the 78-year-old president but from a 22-year-old poet from Los Angeles named Amanda Gordon.
“We did not feel prepared to be the heirs of such a terrifying hour,” she said, “but within it, we found the power to author a new chapter, to offer hope and laughter to ourselves so while once we asked, how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe? Now we assert, how could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?”
With such optimism, we are hopeful that the Capitol’s symbolic fencing and walls will be gone and faith in our nation restored when we celebrate Inauguration Day 2025.
