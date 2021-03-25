State Rep. Jim Hawkins should look to the north — to North Attleboro specifically.
There, he would see that kindergarten, middle school and high school students are back to class four days a week. Elementary students will be returning as early as this coming Monday.
Hawkins would then see that there’s no need for the bill he is co-sponsoring which would delay the reopening of Massachusetts schools until April 26.
The Attleboro Democrat argues that school employees should receive a coronavirus vaccination before returning to in-person instruction in early April, as Gov. Charlie Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley are pushing on the state’s more than 400 school districts.
“It’s just not right to send them back into the buildings without being vaccinated,” said Hawkins, a retired teacher.
What’s not right is depriving Massachusetts students of in-person instruction any longer.
On March 16, 2020, Gov. Baker shut down the state’s schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more than a year, students have been forced to learn either remotely or through a hybrid model — part time in class, part time via Zoom. That’s no way to get a good education.
Children need to be in school, for educational, social and mental health purposes. Trying to learn at home on a video screen is no substitute for a classroom setting.
Remote and hybrid learning also opens the doors for large numbers of students to fall between the cracks due to a lack of parental or technical support.
The pandemic has also placed an enormous burden on parents, grandparents and other family members to assist kids in instruction and to provide day care.
There is no greater need for teachers to get vaccinated than for the grocery store workers who have worked throughout this pandemic or for others — from health care workers to first responders to hairstylists — who were on the job for months without a shot.
The CDC and other health authorities say that schools are not the COVID-19 transmission centers they were once feared to be. This is especially true in the Attleboro area.
Attleboro, the area’s largest school district and the one most vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks, has had not reported any cases of in-school transmission since students returned on a remote or hybrid basis back in September.
The same is true in North Attleboro where the return to classes has gone smoothly, school officials say.
We believe Gov. Baker has bent over backwards for the teachers’ unions by scheduling four special vaccination days for school employees to get their shots, starting this Saturday.
We also believe Massachusetts students have been out of the classroom far too long.
While nothing is risk-free during a pandemic, all scientific data indicates that schools can be a safe environment provided proper protocols are followed.
Teachers need to be in classrooms with their students — now, if possible.
We urge the Legislature to ignore this bill.
And we call on Rep. Hawkins to learn a lesson from his neighbors to the north.
