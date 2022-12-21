At 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, the Earth’s poles will reach their maximum tilt away from the sun.
This is our winter solstice, better known as the shortest day of the year or the official start of our coldest season.
Sunlight will last just 9 hours, 4 minutes and 34 seconds.
The sun will rise at 7:10 a.m. and set at 4:14 p.m.
Today, the shortest day of the year is the focus of a political debate among those who want to see some states, including Massachusetts, go to Daylight Saving time year-round.
Rather than engage in that topic today, we’d thought we offer five facts about the solstice, the oldest known winter celebration and one that in ancient times was both spiritually and scientifically important.
The place to be: The best place in the world to observe the winter solstice is at the prehistoric monument Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, believed to have been erected by ancient Celtic druids to line up the exact position of the sunset on the winter solstice.
The winter solstice may explain why Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus in December: The Bible isn’t specific about when Jesus was born, and some people believe Dec. 25 may have been selected as the date of Christ’s birth by Pope Julius I to replace the ancient pagan Roman midwinter festival called “Saturnalia” with a Christian holiday. Several of the rituals associated with Christmas — dinner feasts, gift-giving and decorative wreaths, for example — are rooted in pagan winter solstice rituals.
The earliest sunsets and latest sunrises don’t occur on the winter solstice: The earliest sunsets occurred Dec. 4-13, at 4:11 p.m., and the latest sunrises will be on Dec.29-Jan. 8 at 7:13 a.m. It’s a little difficult to explain, but the discrepancy occurs primarily because of the tilt of the Earth’s axis.
‘Tis the season for freaky long shadows: Because the sun is at its lowest arc across the horizon, it will cast long shadows. Shadows at noontime on the day of the solstice will be the longest of the year.
Full moons and the winter solstice rarely align: The Old Farmer’s Almanac said that since it began tracking heavenly events and seasonal changes in 1793, a winter solstice full moon has occurred only 10 times. The next time will be in 2094. Most of us won’t be around to see that.
Happy winter solstice, everyone.