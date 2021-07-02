It’s a common refrain repeated by many readers to journalists worldwide.
“All you do is print bad news.”
The sarcastic reply by journalists, of course, is “Yes, you are correct. We don’t write stories about planes landing safely.”
But a look at just a handful of recent Sun Chronicle articles shows that mixed in with the tragic, the sad, and the hopeless that has always made up so much of the day-to-day news locally, nationally and abroad, are some great stories that leave you smiling and hopeful.
Take the front page story on Thursday by Sun Chronicle reporter Tom Reilly about two North Attleboro girls — Isabella Sova, 10, and Isabella Martinez, 9 — who have been selling lemonade (in the midst of a brutal heatwave, mind you) to raise money for their baby half-sister Nevaeh who was born premature and now faces a series of operations.
Or the June 28 story by Sun Chronicle reporter David Linton about North Police Officer John Chamberlin who has, on occasion, taken time out of his patrols to play roadside mechanic for a stranded motorists.
Then there’s 6-year-old Jaylyn Kenney of Seekonk whose efforts to raise money for the town’s animal shelter drew the attention of Sun Chronicle reporter Stephen Peterson who thought it worthy enough to make it the lead item in the Along the Way column on Wednesday. Kenney, by the way, raised a whopping $2,510 manning a lemonade stand.
That same day the newspaper published a heart-warming photo by photographer Mark Stockwell of 6-year-old Sai Patel-Brant enjoying a summer afternoon with his grandfather, Harish Patel, at a bubble-blowing party hosted by the Norfolk Public Library.
Or the June 9 story by reporter Reilly about North Attleboro and Attleboro students organizing their own prom-style formal as a remedy against the pandemic blues so many teens have suffered.
Or the story about ... well, you get the picture.
Almost every day there are stories published in The Sun Chronicle that would fit in the “good news” category.
And Sun Chronicle reporters chase those stories down with as much gusto as they do “hard news” stories.
It is, after all, all news: Good, bad and yes, unfortunately, sometimes ugly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.