There will be much to celebrate Saturday when the first of what we hope will be an annual mammoth high school cross-country meet takes place at the city’s newest natural gem, Highland Park.
Just a few years ago such an event — hundreds of runners and thousands of spectators traipsing through the trees and green grass of the then-Highland Country Club — would have been unimaginable.
Highland, after all, was known for one thing: golf.
And it served legions of golfers and golf fans well over the past century or so, catering to not only to Highland members but also hosting the AAGA and Junior AAGA tournaments, among others.
But everything has a life and, unfortunately, the life of golf at Highland came to an end.
But, thanks to the foresight of Mayor Paul Heroux and others, the end of golfing didn’t spell the end for Highland itself, and now the land serves as a place area residents can walk, hike, play a pickup game of soccer, bird watch, enjoy nature and, of course, run.
Martin Tighe and Bob L’Homme, cross-country coaches for Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan, respectively, could hardly contain themselves when they learned the city — armed with a $50,000 donation from the Doran family of North Attleboro — was able to lay out a cross-country course at the park for all to enjoy, including the two high school teams.
Finally, the schools have a course they can call home. And that’s where the idea for the big Highland Park Invitational was born.
“What a great opportunity to put a spotlight on the park and the surrounding area,” the Tighe and L’Homme thought.
They moved quickly to organize it, getting 22 other high schools with as many as 900 runners, to commit.
So on Saturday take a walk, or run if you prefer, to Highland to soak up the park’s natural beauty and cheer on some eager young runners.
And let’s hope that this is the start of a new tradition, a sign of autumn in New England say, and like the annual Thanksgiving Day high school football match-ups, a tradition that lasts for decades to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.