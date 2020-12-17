In the last six years, the Attleboro area has lost five golf courses.
Another will be added to the list later this month when Rehoboth Country Club officially closes its doors. The family that has owned and operated the 18-hole public course since transforming it from the old Goff Dairy Farm has sold it, and the new owners plan to construct housing over its more than 200 acres.
Rehoboth joins a list of local nine-hole courses that have been unable to stay afloat during the sport’s economic downturn. The names Willowdale, Firefly, Middlebrook, Locust Valley and Highland are now just memories.
And one of the area’s most popular courses, Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville, may join the list as the owners are hoping to convert the 27-hole public layout into housing.
This is sad news, and not just for golfers.
Running a golf course is, first and foremost, a business, and it is never good when an enterprise shuts down and jobs are lost. The local closings cut away at the industry in Massachusetts, which brings in about $3 billion annually and employs roughly 30,000 workers.
Golf courses can provide hours of healthy, outdoor recreation for players of all ages. Golf courses also preserve open space, and the industry has turned more eco-friendly in recent years by using more natural fertilizers and less water.
After a late 20th century boom, the game, which dates to 15th century Scotland, has experienced a marked decline over the last two decades. Between 2000 and 2012, there was a 12 percent drop in the number of golfers as many Americans — especially millennials — consider the game too time-consuming, too expensive and too elitist.
There’s little doubt that this has contributed to the closings of local golf courses. There just aren’t enough people willing to spend the time and money the sport demands.
But there’s also reason to believe we have seen the end of golf’s downslide.
And the seeds of that rebirth may rest, surprisingly, in the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite a two-month shutdown in many states, the golf industry enjoyed its best year in decades in 2020.
The National Golf Foundation reports that the number of rounds played this year will be up nearly 9 percent; in June, July and August alone, 27 million more rounds were played this summer than in 2019.
Equipment sales also skyrocketed.
July shattered the all-time record for sales in a single month while August sales jumped 32 percent over the year before.
The reason: Golf provides a safe way to exercise and socialize, say those in the industry.
“New players are taking up the game,” Tom Stine of Golf Datatech, which collects information on the sport, told GolfJournal magazine. “We know that from beginner sets and box sets literally being sold out at retail.”
We hope the industry capitalizes on this attention and is able to grow the game, by cutting costs and the time needed to play. The Attleboro area has already seen too many courses close their doors.
It would be sad to see more familiar names become memories.
