The year 2020 marks the 400th anniversary of European settlers coming to the shores of Massachusetts.
For at least 300 of those, their descendants have been engaged in a headlong — some would say heedless — plunge into the industrial revolution and its aftermath.
The result has been not so much the shining city on a hill those first settlers imagined as a hub of commercial growth, commerce and the pursuit of innovation.
But that has come with a cost. From the first mills of the 18th century to the high-tech enterprises of today, industrialization has left its scars across the once pristine landscape of the commonwealth, scars we are only now attempting to heal.
The manufacturing processes of the past — besides building great cities, employing thousands and enriching a few — produced some of the most toxic materials known to science. And, in the great American tradition of believing that all resources were endless and the pursuit of profit was the only goal, those materials were disposed of in the most convenient and least expensive ways possible: buried in landfills, poured into rivers or simply dumped where it was hoped no one would notice for a while.
Some of those sites in the area, harking back to the earliest days of the industry that made Attleboro “the jewelry city,” were so dangerous that several earned the “Superfund” designation from the federal Environmental Protection Agency because of the health hazards they posed to residents.
Among the worst, the Shpack landfill, a private site on the Attleboro/Norton line, was removed from the federal list in 2017, although the site will need to be reviewed every five years for the foreseeable future; the Walton & Lonsbury Inc. site on North Avenue in Attleboro is still undergoing cleanup activities.
Work on those locations alone has cost tens of millions of dollars.
The impacts on the health of the people who lived nearby or on their descendants may not be known for decades.
Now the U.S. authorities have provided closure for one more toxic site.
Cleanup at Hatheway and Patterson, a 40-acre location of a former wood preserving business off County Street in Mansfield and Foxboro took place in 2009 and 2010, and it was removed from the Superfund list in 2017. The most recent federal review “concluded that the remedy is protective of human health and the environment.”
The cleanup cost $28 million, 43,500 tons of soil were removed and the EPA ordered a ban on using the groundwater. It also covered two acres of the property with asphalt.
So the next time someone complains about the burdens of environmental regulations, their high cost and their needless bureaucracy, consider for a moment what the real costs of “progress” may be.
