For years, we have criticized the Massachusetts Legislature for its many failings, topped by its lack of transparency in conducting the public’s business.
Here’s another one to add to the list.
For the seventh straight year, our lawmakers have failed to approve a budget in time for the start of the fiscal year, on July 1.
Forty-seven states managed to finalize their annual spending plan on time, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Massachusetts joins New York and Pennsylvania on the delinquent list.
Unlike at the federal level, state government will not shut down without a budget. While Gov. Maura Healey was in Ireland recently on a trade mission, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll signed an interim budget approved by the Legislature keeping basic government services operating until Aug. 1.
There’s no reason for this. Both the House and Senate are ruled by Democratic supermajorities and, for the first time in eight years, have a governor from the same party in the corner office.
With the safety net of interim budgets, though, the chosen few in House and Senate leadership are free to drag their feet and conduct the kind of backroom horse-trading that is modus operandi on Beacon Hill.
Beyond the contemptible secrecy in which our lawmakers conduct our business, there are consequences to the Legislature’s failure to complete one of its basic tasks. Municipalities, non-profit agencies and businesses rely on state government funds that are uncertain until a budget is passed.
“Many businesses, taxpayers, and municipal leaders need the certainty that a predictable budget would deliver,” said Paul Craney, spokesman for the conservative-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. “They plan projects around what the budget includes, be it spending projects or tax credits. It takes a great deal of arrogance to leave your constituents hanging but Speaker (Ron) Mariano and Senate President (Karen) Spilka are proving once again how withdrawn they are from reality.”
There are also important policy decisions tucked inside the budget that affect businesses, schools and public transportation.
The House wants to make state lottery tickets available online or through mobile apps; the Senate does not.
The Senate wants to provide in-state tuition and financial aid to Massachusetts high school graduates without legal immigration status; the House does not.
Community college would be tuition-free for nursing students in the Senate budget, but not in the House version.
Free breakfast for all students was provided during the pandemic but will no longer be federally subsidized. Whether the state should pick up the tab is another point of contention between the two chambers.
And this is the first year the so-called millionaire’s tax, which taxes incomes over $1 million and must be spent on education and transportation, is included in state revenues. The House wants to provide more funding to K-12 schools and the MBTA while the Senate budget targets higher education and regional transit authorities.
Here’s a safe bet: Sometime before summer is over, Mariano and Spilka will emerge from their backroom to announce a deal has been reached. Rank-and-file lawmakers will quickly assemble and overwhelmingly approve the budget with little debate and leave little time for any stakeholders to review or question the spending plan.
It’s another item to add to the list of the arrogant and autocratic way the public’s business is conducted on Beacon Hill.