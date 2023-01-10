More than half of all Americans now choose to be cremated when they die. That’s up from 40% a decade ago.
More than a third of the population still chooses to be buried. A small percentage donate their bodies to science.
A fourth option may soon be available.
Natural organic reduction — better known as human composting — is not sanctioned in Massachusetts, but it’s a concept that’s gaining traction across the United States as a more eco-friendly form of death care. New York recently became the sixth state to allow the practice, and advocates hope Massachusetts will be next.
Two Democratic state representatives, Natalie Higgins of Worcester and Jack Lewis of Framingham, filed a bill in 2021 that would permit human composting.
Although their efforts fell short, they plan to file again this year and are hopeful more knowledge of this fourth option will build momentum toward approval.
We applaud their efforts and urge local lawmakers to support the bill.
We normally think of composting as a pile of food scraps and garden waste that breaks down and can be used as fertilizer. Human composting is more sophisticated.
Corpses are usually shut into containers filled with organic material like wood chips, alfalfa and straw and left to decompose over the course of about a month.
The process yields about a cubic yard of rich soil — enough to fill the bed of a pickup truck — that can be used as fertilizer for forests, gardens or conservation land.
There are solid arguments to allow human composting because it is far friendlier to the environment.
Every year, some 4.3 million gallons of toxic embalming fluids get buried nationwide, as do 1.6 million tons of concrete and tens of thousands of tons of copper, bronze and steel, according to Green Burial Council Inc., an advocacy group. Casket production also uses wood, contributing to the destruction of trees that could otherwise pull carbon from the atmosphere.
Cremation is sometimes seen as a more environmentally responsible option, but uses fossil fuels which lead to carbon emissions.
By one estimate, burning a single human corpse spews out an estimated 418 pounds of carbon — the equivalent of driving 470 miles in a car.
All that pollution adds up. The Green Burial Council says cremations create 1.74 billion pounds of carbon emissions each year.
On the other hand, each person who chooses the practice can prevent more than 2,200 pounds — or one metric ton — of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere, according to Recompose, a Seattle-based company which in 2020 became the first human-composting funeral home in the nation.
The process also uses one-eighth of the energy of conventional burial or cremation and helps sequester carbon into the ground, the firm says.
In addition to the ecological benefits, some find peace in the idea of a return to the soil.
“The ability to come home as soil to our land … is something that’s really appealing,” Higgins told Boston.com. “It’s a way for us to give back to this land that has given my family so much.”
There has been opposition from religious groups.
This bill, however, does not force anyone to utilize human composting. It’s simply giving people a greener alternative for disposing their bodies after death.
It’s an option Bay Staters deserve.