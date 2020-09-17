“A test on the first week of classes? You’ve got to be kidding.”
That’s something you might hear a student say after school bells ring for the first time of the year.
This year, however, it’s the Attleboro public schools that are being tested in an incident that also holds a lesson for parents.
Thirty people at Attleboro High School — students and staff — are being forced to quarantine after one student tested positive for the coronavirus.
School nurses conducted contract tracing to identify those who may have been in close contact with the student, ordered the two-week quarantine and notified families.
Superintendent David Sawyer said measures like contact tracing and daily screenings help reduce the threat, but those safety precautions are “ultimately designed to prevent the spread of the virus under these precise circumstances,” not eliminate any chance for the disease.
“The guidance from the state cannot ensure a virus-free environment, especially considering we know that some carriers are asymptomatic,” Sawyer said in a statement. “We will have to wait for the end of the quarantines to be certain we were successful, but there is no reason at this moment to assume differently.”
The potential exposure took place because the student attended school on Monday, the first day of classes in Attleboro, even though he had been tested for the coronavirus, Sawyer said.
School officials said they were unaware the student had been tested and did not receive the test results until Tuesday.
“This unacceptable outcome was caused by delays in the reporting timeline, not a breakdown in our safety protocols,” Sawyer wrote.
The incident does appear to be the fault of the parents of the student with the virus. Certainly they knew their child had been tested.
Nearly 1,700 students attend Attleboro High and dozens more — some of whom may be older and more susceptible to COVID-19 — are employed there. Allowing someone who has tested positive to enter that environment — and potentially exposing hundreds to this highly contagious disease — is simply unthinkable.
Still, we don’t believe students, faculty or parents should panic.
Masks are required by all at Attleboro High, greatly reducing the risk. If the contact tracing is any indication, the infected student was near a relatively small number of students, and quarantining should prevent any spread.
Still, questions remain, including why the infected student was able to get through the daily prescreening that is part of the school’s protocols.
“Our precautions are in place to protect everyone when there is exposure,” Principal Bill Runey said in an email. “If they were successful, there will not be further spread traceable to this specific case.”
This is certainly not the way Attleboro’s schools expected to open the year. But this “inevitable” occurrence, as Sawyer put it, will be a strong test for school officials’ safety protocols.
Students, faculty and parents are hoping they pass with flying colors.
