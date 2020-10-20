Massachusetts was among the first states hit by the coronavirus pandemic when an outbreak at a Boston medical gathering eventually spread to thousands.
The Bay State, however, has fared better than most states in bringing COVID-19 under control. By generally adhering to the guidelines of washing our hands, keeping socially distant and wearing a mask when in public, we have kept the number of positive cases down.
Early on in the pandemic, however, Massachusetts let down its most vulnerable citizens, those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Of the nearly 9,700 Bay Staters who have died from the virus, nearly 6,300 or 66 percent have occurred to residents of long-term care facilities, far higher than the national average. About one in seven Massachusetts long-term care residents have died from COVID-19.
While the disease has subsided in recent months, the number of deaths in Massachusetts nursing homes continues to be alarming. From Aug. 13 to Oct. 13, state figures show a total of 840 deaths in Massachusetts due to confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 588 — or 70 percent — were among nursing home residents.
The same holds true in the Attleboro area where the number of nursing home deaths approaches 100.
Why is this happening? Nursing homes struggled to secure personal protective equipment for staff and testing for staff and residents, as the state made helping hospitals its top priority.
Even as hospitals were an understandable priority as coronavirus cases were surging last spring, many elder care advocates say nursing homes were given far too little attention amid strong early evidence that seniors were highly vulnerable.
That’s why it was uplifting to hear this week that a state committee has put together a blueprint for keeping COVID-19 at bay in nursing homes when the next wave of the pandemic arrives as inevitably as the cold weather.
“There has been a tragedy in our nursing homes,” state Rep. Ruth Balser, D-Newton and committee co-chair told reporters this week. “... we are all worried about a second wave.”
The focus in nursing homes will feature three key elements:
A comprehensive testing program for nursing home staff and residents — The state now has the capacity to perform 100,000 tests a day and get back accurate results within two days, far better than at the onset of the pandemic.
A significant stockpile of masks and gowns — The state says it now has stockpiles of personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders to last until next spring. “We have PPE like we have never had PPE,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders told reporters.
Strict infection-control requirements — An aggressive onsite inspection program to oversee nursing homes’ adherence to infection prevention standards has led to a dramatic decline in cases and deaths, Sudders said.
In addition, the state Department of Public Health on Wednesday proposed guidelines limiting nursing homes from placing more than two residents in a room beginning in January 2022 and increasing staffing minimums in long-term care facilities.
We are pleased that the state is focusing more of its resources on long-term care facilities after seemingly brushing aside the problem this spring.
Massachusetts, an international leader in health care, should not have such a glaring mark on its record.
More importantly, nursing home residents are our parents and grandparents, our aunts and uncles, the people who once cared for us.
We should be making great efforts to care for them now.
