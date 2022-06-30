The day marking America’s birthday is frequently called Independence Day, when the new nation officially declared it was free of British control.
Independence takes on a new meaning this Fourth of July.
After 28 months of social distancing, protocols and restriction, Attleboro’s Fourth of July fireworks display returns for the first time since 2019.
The Attleboro City Council thought enough of the celebration’s importance that it took the extraordinary step of kicking in $25,000 toward the $70,000 expense. Normally, using taxpayer funds for a single night of entertainment would seem a waste, but in this case it’s money well spent.
Because Attleboro — and all of America — needs to celebrate.
While the nation may be more divided than at any time since the Civil War, we should all appreciate how extraordinary this 246-year-old experiment in democracy has been.
America may not be perfect, but it has been a global leader in freedom and liberty for nearly two and a half centuries — and we hope for many more.
Attleboro is not alone in celebrating the Fourth. Gillette Stadium in Foxboro will host its annual fireworks display on Sunday and similar celebrations are planned in the neighboring towns of Bellingham, Franklin and Sharon.
In fact, fireworks are returning to all of Massachusetts. Just 24 communities filed permits to hold displays in 2021; this year, at least 63 celebrations were scheduled over the Fourth of July weekend. But please, leave fireworks to the professionals. Setting them off privately is not only against the law in Massachusetts, it’s dangerous, with numerous injuries reported each year by do-it-yourself, amateur pyrotechnicians.
In Attleboro, the sense of normalcy started with a return of the Memorial Day and, especially, last weekend’s first Expo for the Senses since 2019. In both cases, it was refreshing to see the community bond after two years of isolation.
Friday’s 25-minute pyrotechnic spectacle will begin a little after 9 p.m. at Hayward Field on North Avenue. Normally, the city holds its fireworks at Attleboro High School, but the construction of a new high school forced the relocation.
The rain date is July 5.
The fireworks will be followed on Sunday by the Kidz Fourth Fun celebration from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex. The popular family event will feature games, music and food.
A highlight of the event are the races for kids 13 and under as well as a bike parade in which youngsters get to dazzle others with their decorated wheels.
After two years sacrificed to the coronavirus, it’s great to see Attleboro and the nation celebrating once again.
We hope you’ll join in.