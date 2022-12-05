From December through March, virtually every local community bans overnight on-street parking.
Why?
The rationale is that if there’s a snowstorm, plows need to have the streets free of cars.
But if no snow is forecast, why force drivers to move?
Parking bans today are unnecessary, an anachronism from the early days of the automobile when unexpected snowstorms would blindside New England and leave vehicles buried along the sides of road.
But in most local towns, motorists can get ticketed if they leave their cars on the street overnight. This is especially troublesome for residents of urban neighborhoods like Attleboro’s East Side, where older homes were built with small driveways for families with one car, at most.
This winter, however, Attleboro motorists face no punishment as long as their cars are off the road before a storm strikes.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said city officers will not enforce “a dragnet winter parking ban when we know it’s not going to snow.”
“There should not be a winter parking ban until the forecast is for snow in the immediate future,” Heagney said. Advanced technology has allowed the ordinance as it stands today to be repealed, he said.
We agree.
A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80% percent of the time; it’s 90% for a five-day forecast, the National Weather Service says.
Thanks to the internet, communication is also quicker and more far-reaching.
Most people carry a device in their pockets that will alert them to any weather emergency.
And if there’s one thing television does well, it’s warn us about the weather. Viewers flock to TV to find about pending storms, and local news broadcasts capitalize by spending a lot of airtime and resources on forecasts in hopes of a ratings boost.
“I think it’s unreasonable to prevent citizens to park their cars on the street if we know it’s not going to snow for 30 days,” Heagney said. “This winter parking ban is archaic and should be repealed.”
We understand the necessity of getting cars off the streets before a snowstorm. Public safety is at risk when plow drivers can’t do their jobs.
But banning parking for more than 120 days when a snow emergency may exist for less than 10% of that time shows a callous disregard for the needs of citizens.
We urge communities to end parking bans.
Here is what we suggest:
Bans can be imposed 24 hours before any storm of four or more inches is predicted and continue for at least 48 hours after. Bans can be extended at the discretion of the mayor, town manager or police chief.
Communities use automated calls, email alerts and their websites and social media pages to communicate the bans.
Communities should increase fines to at least $100 per violation and send police officers out in advance of storms to ticket and tow offenders.
In North Attleboro, for instance, the fine is $10 — hardly a deterrent to an occasional offender who may have to pay more to park elsewhere.
This, we believe, will assure public safety while providing relief to residents of urban neighborhoods with few parking options.
Local residents are living in the 21st century. Municipal officials must adjust the rules to fit the times.