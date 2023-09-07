The people spoke.
Attleboro City Councilors listened.
And now Attleboro residents, especially those in the older, densely populated East Side neighborhood, can breathe a sigh of relief.
The City Council Tuesday ended the on-street winter parking ban that motorists have endured for decades.
Instead, the police chief and/or public works superintendent can declare a snow emergency for 24 or 48 hours, forcing all cars off the street so crews can do their jobs.
As we have said before, parking bans today are unnecessary, an anachronism from the early days of the automobile when unexpected snowstorms blindsided New England and left vehicles buried along the side of the road.
Councilors cited advanced technology for the change. A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80 percent of the time; it’s 90 percent for a five-day forecast, the National Weather Service says.
Thanks to the internet, communication is also quicker and more far-reaching. Most people carry a device in their pockets that will alert them to any weather emergency. Last month’s tornado that touched down in the area is an example of that.
And local television stations warn about approaching snow ad nauseam.
We understand the necessity of getting cars off the streets before a snowstorm. Public safety is at risk when plow drivers can’t do their jobs.
But banning parking for more than 120 days when a snow emergency may exist for less than 10 percent of that time shows a callous disregard for citizens’ needs. The council recognized that with the exception of its most senior member, Peter Blais, the lone opponent of the change who apparently pays heed to plow drivers more than constituents.
Also recognizing the need was Police Chief Kyle Heagney, who last winter ordered his officers against enforcing the ban and encouraged the council to get rid of it.
We believe the mayor, and not the police or public works chief, should have been the one to decide whether to declare a weather emergency. The buck should stop with the city’s chief executive, not a hired hand. But we are pleased the city is taking this step.
We also urge area towns to follow Attleboro’s lead and end Dec. 1 to March 31 parking bans. Towns with older, crowded neighborhoods near their downtowns, such as North Attleboro and Mansfield, would ease this unnecessary burden for their residents.
We also urge all communities to use tools such as automated calls, email alerts and their websites and social media pages to communicate snow emergency parking bans.
Communities should also consider increasing fines to at least $100 per violation. In some towns, the fine for violating a ban is $10 — hardly a deterrent to an offender who may have to pay more to park elsewhere.
We applaud the city council for making this meaningful change for many of its residents, and we urge area town leaders to do the same.