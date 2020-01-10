If, like the president, you believe that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by (take your pick) the radical left, the Chinese or a determined Swedish schoolgirl, then you’ll probably be ready to mock the city of Attleboro’s plans for its own sort of climate summit this weekend.
If, on the other hand, you believe that the people who actually study such things for a living are accurate and events such as droughts in Africa, melting glaciers in Greenland and wildfires in Australia are not just bad luck, you’ll give city officials credit for taking action that could mean a lot to the community in the coming years.
A 27-member committee formed by Mayor Paul Heroux to update the city’s Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan and prepare for the possibility of greater impacts from climate change will meet Saturday for a day-long workshop run by consultants from Weston & Sampson, an engineering company whose services are being underwritten by state and federal grants. A mix of state, federal and local funds are due to pay for the update to the plan.
The committee includes representatives from a number of city departments, private citizens and such non-governmental organizations as the Friends of the Ten Mile, Ten Mile River Watershed Council, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, FBinsure and the Attleboro Land Trust. City council members have been invited as well.
“The goal of the workshop is to identify the city’s vulnerabilities to natural hazards and climate change,” Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie told The Sun Chronicle. “By identifying our vulnerabilities, we can start planning to take actions that will build our resiliency to climate change.”
This won’t just be an exercise in environmental navel gazing.
The workshop will help the city qualify for “MVP” status from the state and more grants in the future.
Those could help pay for redesign of roads, drainage systems; clean energy projects; public education programs; vulnerability and risk assessments; flood management and land acquisition; and ecological restoration projects.
According to the federal Environmental Protection Agency, climate change is not a threat for the distant future. Its impacts are being felt here and now.
The EPA says Massachusetts has warmed by more than 2 degrees (F) in the last century and that throughout the Northeast spring is arriving earlier and bringing more precipitation.
Heavy rainstorms are more frequent, and summers are hotter and drier. Sea level is rising, and severe storms increasingly cause floods that damage property and infrastructure.
Attleboro’s proactive response is coming none too soon, and it’s no laughing matter.
