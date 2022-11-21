We extend our condolences to the family of Judith Henriques, the 80-year-old Attleboro woman who died in a tragic home fire last week.
This awful tragedy is being mourned by her relatives, friends and neighbors. It also serves as a terrible reminder of the dangers of fires, especially in New England winters.
The National Fire Safety Association says heating equipment causes one out of seven home fires and one out of five fire deaths. Here in Massachusetts, home heating equipment causes about 1,400 residential fires each year, including two fires that claimed three lives in 2021, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
Due to soaring energy costs, more homeowners are expected to use alternative sources of heat, such as wood stoves, pellet stoves, electrical space heaters and fireplaces, increasing the risk.
Here are some tips offered by the fire marshal’s office and the fire safety association:
— When burning, use a screen to keep embers inside and keep anything that can burn at least three feet away on all sides. And when you’re done, remember that ashes can stay hot for days. When disposing of them, shovel them into a metal bucket with a metal lid and place it outside on the ground away from the home, porch and garage.
— If you’re burning wood, pellets, or coal, have your chimney and flue professionally inspected and cleaned first.
— Have your heating system and water heater checked each year to help identify problems before they become emergencies.
— Make sure space heaters are listed by a nationally-recognized testing laboratory like UL or Intertek/ETL. Space heaters should be plugged directly into a wall outlet and not into an extension cord or power strip, and they must also be at least three feet from anything that can burn.
— Make sure your Christmas tree is at least three feet away from heating sources, like fireplaces, space heaters and radiators.
— Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns. A better bet, don’t burn candles at all. There are plenty of LED alternatives that give the ambience of a table candle.
— Make sure there are working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home and outside each bedroom.
— Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly and change batteries twice a year, when you change the clocks.
— Create a home escape plan and hold home fire drills to practice the plan.