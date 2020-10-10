This has been, by any measure, a wild political year.
And not just at a national level either.
First, the scion of the nation’s most storied political dynasty chose to take on a sitting senator and fellow Democrat because ... well, that was one of the issues that was never quite clarified during the course of a bruising primary contest between U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy, D-Brookline, and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass.
Then, since the congressman could not run for the Senate and also keep his seat representing the 4th Congressional District, there was a lively scramble to claim the Democratic nomination in yet another contentious primary.
(Not only was it lively, it was also crowded. For a while, there were enough Democrats running that, had they been able to cooperate for nine innings, they would have been able to field a co-ed softball team. And you could literally have said you had candidates from A to Z.)
For the most part, the Democratic hopefuls, all of them from the affluent Boston suburbs in the northern tier of the district, were battling for the title of who was the most progressive, including at least one actual self-declared socialist.
In the end, Jake Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor, emerged from this brawl with the narrowest of pluralities, 22.4 percent, to take the nomination of his party, despite accusations he was too conservative.
A significant achievement under the circumstances, but hardly a landslide, or a mandate.
Nevertheless, in their collective, the voters sorted through the crowded field and appear to have settled on the moderate choice for Congress.
Auchincloss, 32, a Marine veteran and former Republican calls himself a “pragmatic progressive.”
Even so, he presents a sharp contrast to his GOP opponent, Julie Hall, a former Air Force officer and ex-Attleboro councilor who handily showed off her one opponent, David Rosa of Dighton, in the Republican primary.
If Auchincloss is a “pragmatic progressive,” Hall has firmly tethered herself to her party’s standard bearer, President Donald J. Trump.
On her campaign Facebook page, she’s also condemned the resolutely middle-of-the-road Auchincloss (again, a Marine veteran and a former Republican) as a “Radical Democrat” who “fully supports the Green New Deal” which she claims is “a trojan horse for socialism. If implemented, it’ll destroy our freedom, prosperity, and way of life.”
That’s quite the contrast from the attacks Auchincloss endured during the primary, when he was accused of Islamaphobia and racial insensitivity from his opponents on the left.
Hall also told Sun Chronicle staff writer George W. Rhodes in this weekend’s front page story that her values include “limited government, a strong national defense, equal opportunity under the law, and free enterprise. Last time I checked, those are American values enshrined in our Constitution” and that when Auchincloss challenges her on these “he’s insulting America ...”
Well, we checked and none of those, in fact, are “enshrined in the Constitution” per se.
But we don’t see where Auchincloss is opposed to any of them.
We did note that on her Facebook page, while announcing her opposition to ranked choice voting as bad for Republicans, she asserts “We are a republic and not a democracy.”
And while that’s technically true, it’s a little disturbing when a candidate for public office seems to declare that more democracy would be bad for our republic.
We think that on balance the mostly middle-of-the-road Auchincloss better represents the values of his mostly middle-of-the-road district.
Having endured attacks from the right and the left, we think he’s well prepared to enter the fray in Congress, representing the 4th District, and we urge our readers to support him.
