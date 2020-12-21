It’s been 133 years since the Town of Attleborough, one of the biggest in Massachusetts at the time, split in two.
Attleboro and North Attleboro remain linked by more than a name. With a combined population of nearly 75,000, the two communities form the hub of northern Bristol County, a full 25 percent more populous than sister city Taunton and just 20 percent less than Fall River.
Yet, Fall River has two Stop the Spread coronavirus test sites. New Bedford, with a population of 95,315, also has two. Brockton, home to 95,777, has three.
The Attleboros, however, have none and last week were rejected for one by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration, despite urgent pleas from the area’s legislative delegation.
The closest free, state-run testing sites are in Fall River and Brockton, a drive of at least 30 minutes with no public transportation.
The rejection is a slap in the face to the two communities, not to mention sizable surrounding towns like Mansfield (23,184), Norton (19,948) and Foxboro (16,693).
This area has long been overlooked for state services and resources because it does not have a “big city” like New Bedford and Fall River to the south or Lawrence and Lowell to the north. But this is a densely-populated area that has become, as state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, put it, a “testing desert” in the midst of a COVID-19 storm.
That storm is particularly harsh right now.
Attleboro and the nine towns in its immediate area have seen a 782 percent increase in coronavirus cases in the last two months.
On Nov. 19, the average percentage of positive tests for the virus in all 10 communities was 4.43 percent. Four weeks later, it was 8.42 percent.
All told, eight of the 10 communities in the Sun Chronicle region are in the state’s coronavirus red zone, or the zone of the highest incidence of the disease.
There is only one testing site in the Attleboro and that’s at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, which charges $150 for people without insurance. A referral and appointment are both needed.
There are long waits at other out-of-town sites. Many do not offer free tests for the uninsured, those who may need it most.
Attleboro city councilors and the city’s legislative delegation are both pushing for a Stop the Spread site. State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said the effort is not going to stop.
We urge local leaders to continue to push for a site.
We’d also like to hear more from the Baker administration, which last week only said “there are over 350 testing sites in (Massachusetts) including free, state-run testing sites in 23 communities.”
None of those communities, however, is less than a half hour away.
Until that situation changes, this area will to be overlooked once again by the state, a “testing desert” for a large number of people in desperate need of help in fighting this pandemic.
