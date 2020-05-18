Pretend you own a small business — hair salon, dog grooming shop, clothing boutique — in Massachusetts.
You have been shut down for two months by the coronavirus pandemic. There’s been no revenue, but still you have rent and other bills to pay. And now, you know have to stock up on costly personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers and other goods before you can open your doors, forcing you to dish out more money.
You keep hoping for some kind of reopening plan from Gov. Charlie Baker — but you get nothing, not even an inkling of what his vision might be and how the process will work.
It’s been extremely unfair on Baker’s part. The vast majority of Massachusetts small business owners have adhered to the governor’s stay-at-home orders, even as it has cost them thousands of dollars and quite possibly their livelihoods.
Baker had originally indicated some businesses would open Monday before pushing it back 24 hours. He has said he planned to reopen in four phases but has given no indication what kind of benchmarks must be achieved before businesses can reopen and employees can get back to work.
But business owners need time to budget, schedule workers and order inventory before reopening. In these crazy times, getting that inventory may be difficult. Food service businesses, in particular, must avoid ordering perishable goods too soon.
The governor has defended his approach. During a press conference Wednesday, he didn’t want the proverbial “starting gun” to go off ahead of the report Monday.
“I want this to be done in a deliberate way, and you don’t do something in a deliberate way if you start leaking it out and issuing it out before you actually release the report,” he said.
We don’t buy that. Business owners have not been jumping the gun. They recognize that their world has changed in the last two months and that they have no choice but to adapt and play by the new rules.
If only they knew what the rules are. Baker indicated last week that he knows what is going to be done. On Friday, he said that he thought the board’s reopening report was “a tremendously well-developed and well-thought out piece of work.”
But he has declined to say what businesses may open and when or even what needs to be done to let people get back to work.
While we appreciate the governor prioritizing public safety above all else, we don’t believe it should come at the expense of simply communicating this “well-developed” plan with his constituents, particularly small business owners who have their futures on the line.
The governor, who has a history of being deliberate and thoughtful in his approach, has repeatedly said he will base his decisions on data. We agree, and most Bay Staters understand that the doors to businesses will all fling open and we will return to life as it was when we began 2020.
But the state — especially its small business owners — are also relying on information to reopen. Baker has denied them that data.
That has been unreasonable and unfair and one of the few black marks on his administration.
