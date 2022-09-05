A smartphone would seem to be the perfect learning tool.
A smartphone is an encyclopedia and a calculator, a ruler and a compass, a mirror and a flashlight, a television and a magnifying glass, and infinitely more. You can take a picture or make a video, send an email or read a book.
Ask any teacher, however, and they will tell you that a smartphone is nothing but a major distraction. Texts and social media — Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube, and of course, TikTok — are begging to be viewed.
Face it: Schools can be boring and pedantic, but a smartphone always entertains. Students aren’t alone: many adults have their faces glued to their screens.
That’s why, as classrooms across the area begin to open, we urge local school districts to consider taking phones away from students during the day.
Several private schools have already taken the step. In a state-sponsored pilot program, Springfield Central and Chicopee high schools in western Massachusetts will require students to shut down their phones when they enter the doors and store them in magnetic pouches that only teachers and administrators can open.
A Springfield Central administrator told the Boston Globe the ban was sought after the faculty noticed “a much greater dependency on their phones” after the COVID-19 pandemic kept students separated for a year and a half.
Locally, only Norton is considering an outright ban, making students put their phones in a lock box before the day begins. But school officials at all other districts, including Attleboro and North Attleboro, told Sun Chronicle staff writer Stephen Peterson last week in a front page story that they will be getting tougher on enforcing the ‘no smartphone use during class time’ rule that has been in place in all districts for years.
We encourage this crackdown.
Muting phones is not enough. Even without the buzz or the ping, the temptation is always there to send a quick text or discreetly scroll, looking for the next funny meme, the next outrageous video, the latest gossip. It’s difficult enough to get young people’s full attention. The lure of a phone makes it almost impossible.
That’s why smartphones must be taken away during the day but not before local school districts must accomplish two tasks.
First, they must provide students with a device that does most of the tasks that a smartphone can do, at least at the high school level. Some local schools have already done this by supplying Chromebooks to their older students.
We’ve all become dependent on the Swiss army knife in our pockets to perform research, record, calculate and communicate. To expect students to operate any other way would be foolish.
Second, schools must overcome the biggest objection to banning phones: The ability to reach students in the event of an emergency.
Working with local police and fire departments, schools must establish a clear policy for how students must be contacted in the event of an emergency or, even worse, a 9/11 or Uvalde situation. Parents, relatives and friends must understand that there is one central school number to call for an emergency; do NOT call the child’s phone.
There are many benefits to banning smartphones from schools.
Besides freeing students from distractions, there will be more personal interactions and less competition for prominence on social media. Kids may even return to talking and laughing rather than sticking their nose in their screens.
Students aren’t alone in enjoying smartphones. Most adults couldn’t live without them.
But like anything, smartphones have their benefits and their drawbacks.
It’s time to lessen the drawbacks to allow our students to get a better education.