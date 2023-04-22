Jane Goodall, the renowned anthropologist, once said, “You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of a difference you want to make.”
That message is especially relevant this week because today is Earth Day, the annual celebration of our world and climate founded in 1970 by Sen. Gaylord Nelson, a Wisconsin Democrat.
Inspired by the 1960s Vietnam War protests, Nelson proposed a national “teach-in” on the environment. Aided by a young activist named Denis Hayes, Earth Day caught on quickly and has been marked on April 22 every year since.
We urge our readers to take time this weekend to see what kind of small things we can do to make a positive impact on our planet, and to act on those changes.
Here are six suggestions:
1. Drive less. If you are in a situation where you can walk, ride your bike or carpool to get where you need to go, please consider it. The fewer cars on the road, the better off our atmosphere will be. Walking or biking will also improve your health.
2. Get your invoices by email and pay your bills online. If more of us did that, it would save millions of trees a year.
3. Recycle, and do it the right way. Consult your community’s website to see what can and cannot be recycled, but a simple rule is clean glass, clean plastic, clean paper, clean cardboard and clean metal cans. When in doubt, throw it out.
4. Buy a reusable water bottle. Every second, 1,500 plastic water bottles are discarded in the United States alone, adding 38 billion pieces of plastic to landfills each year. A reusable water bottle will also save you money.
5. Plant a tree. Not only do trees produce oxygen, but they also absorb carbon dioxide from the air, which can help to offset human emissions and slow the rate of global warming. According to the American Forestry Association, 100 million new trees would absorb 18 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.
Trees also provide a habitat for wildlife, reduce surface water runoff from storms and help cool the land, air and water by providing shade.
6. Educate yourself. The Attleboro Land Trust, the Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary in Attleboro as well as the various cleanup groups in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield, and other area towns are more than happy to accept volunteers to help maintains woodland trails and clean up local woods, rivers and streams.
Visit attleborolandtrust.org or massaudubon.org for more information on some of the educational programs these groups offer.