Pretend you get a call from a friend: Did you see that picture of you online?
You scroll a social media site and make a startling discovery: A sexually explicit image of you.
Only one person could have posted it: A former spouse or partner, the one whose relationship with you ended poorly.
You call the police. In 48 states, officers would be able to help you because they have laws outlawing so-called revenge porn.
But not in Massachusetts — thanks to the state Senate and its habitual procrastination.
In the frantic 23-hour scramble that ended the Legislature’s formal sessions for the year, the Senate assisted many victims of crimes. Winning approval were bills banning first responders from taking photos of victims and expanding the list of crimes for which someone could be held before trial.
But senators never got around to voting on a bill to protect revenge porn victims.
Gov. Charlie Baker had led the charge to criminalize revenge porn as part of a proposal that seeks to strengthen the state’s domestic violence laws. That push was a centerpiece of Baker’s agenda during the last of his eight years in office.
“Massachusetts is one of only two states that doesn’t treat this as a crime,” he said during his final State of the Commonwealth address. “Forty-eight other states treat this as a crime. Because it is a crime.”
The legislation would have made it a felony offense for individuals charged with distributing a sexually explicit image “for purposes of revenge or embarrassment” and given judges the authority to ensure those images are destroyed. Violators could have faced up to five years in prison and fines of $10,000.
The bill had widespread backing on Beacon Hill. Besides the Republican governor, the overwhelmingly Democratic House gave its unanimous support two months earlier.
Victims of revenge porn failed to win protection only because of the maddening ways the Legislature conducts business.
As they do each session, lawmakers put off major pieces of legislation until the deadline of midnight on July 31. That happened again this year as both the House and Senate voted to extend the deadline for several hours, managing to pass key bills allowing sports betting and improving mental health access.
Not surprisingly, several proposals never came up for a vote.
The biggest was a $1.2 billion tax relief package that would have given rebates of up to $500 to households, provided long-term reductions for low- and middle-income families and made long overdue reform to the Massachusetts estate tax. But that decision was clouded by the late revelation of an even bigger cut due taxpayers, thanks to a 1986 voter-approved referendum.
There was virtually no opposition to the revenge porn legislation. Senators have no excuse for their failure to protect victims of the crime.
The bill that would have helped them simply became roadkill in the Legislature’s mad rush to the finish line.