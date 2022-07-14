The Legislature is moving to broaden public access to municipal and state government meetings.
In doing so, lawmakers are taking a step backward by reducing the number of public officials who must physically attend the meetings.
The change goes back to one of the few good things that came out of the pandemic.
In March 2020, Gov. Charlie Baker temporarily lifted restrictions on municipal government meetings, allowing remote access for both board members and the public. The threat of COVID-19 then simply wouldn’t allow close contact with other individuals.
What both officials and taxpayers discovered is a lot of people who wouldn’t be able to attend meetings were able to participate via Zoom. Among those are the disabled, senior citizens, those lacking transportation and parents with child care or scheduling issues.
Although board members and the public have slowly returned to in-person participation, both Baker and more recently the Legislature have extended those pandemic era rules. The latest update by the House was greeted warmly by a group that includes the ACLU of Massachusetts, Common Cause Massachusetts, Disability Law Center, League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association, MASSPIRG, New England First Amendment Coalition, Boston Center for Independent Living, and New England Newspaper & Press Association, which said it was happy that lawmakers appreciate “the importance of remote access to public meetings.”
“Across the Commonwealth, remote access to public meetings has significantly increased public participation in state and local government, and has lowered longstanding barriers for people with disabilities, people with limited access to transportation, and people with work and family obligations,” the group said in a statement. “We urge the Legislature to ensure that the final legislation includes a permanent requirement for hybrid public meetings.”
The Legislature, however, is also looking to change quorum rules.
Under the proposal approved by the House last week, a majority of board members no longer must be present to conduct a meeting.
For local and regional boards, the number is one-third — two members of a five-person board or three members of a seven-person board. For state boards, only one member must be present.
We understand most municipal boards are served by part-time volunteers who may have travel demands for their jobs and we don’t think remote access should be prohibited. But we also don’t think it’s too much to ask that a majority of board members be present to conduct a meeting.
Most of us have dealt with remote meetings over the past two years. We know the challenges that sometimes arise due to technical or communication breakdowns.
A Zoom conference is simply not as good as a face-to-face meeting.
While we support most of the changes proposed by the Legislature, we urge lawmakers to reconsider the changes in quorums.
If a community is going to conduct the public’s business, public officials should be there.