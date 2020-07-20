There are reasons Massachusetts has managed to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the last four months, most Bay Staters have learned to do three things:
Wear a mask.
Wash our hands frequently.
Keep a safe distance.
It’s not fun. It’s not “normal.”
But health experts agree it is working.
And we’ve come a long way from those days in mid-March when commerce in Massachusetts and across much of America shut down.
We can now go out to eat.
Our children, at least some of them, can play sports.
We can now shop at other stores besides the supermarket.
No, we cannot hang out at the bar.
Youth sports like football, basketball and soccer are still out of bounds.
And even in the best-case scenario, only a relatively few fans will be traveling to Foxboro this fall to watch the new-look New England Patriots.
Life is still not the same as it was before the virus struck, but it is better. That’s because in the last four months we have learned to:
Wear a mask.
Wash our hands frequently.
Keep a safe distance.
Not everyone has learned the lessons. “Maskholes” they are sometimes called.
They find the masks uncomfortable. They don’t feel they are effective.
They don’t want the government telling them what to wear.
True, masks are not comfortable. But imagine wearing the N-95 masks health providers endure for hours at a time caring for our sick. Try wearing even a cloth mask all day if you work in a grocery store or a restaurant or any health care facility.
True, masks are not perfect. There is no silver bullet to prevent the spread of this disease. But doesn’t wearing a mask at the very least reduce your risk? Wouldn’t you want to minimize your chances of getting this potentially-fatal disease and spreading it to others?
True, no one wants Big Brother telling us what we should do. Liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican, no one wants the government telling us how to live our lives.
But you shouldn’t wear a mask because the government is ordering it. You should do it to protect yourself, your family, your loved ones. You should do it because you want to be a good citizen and a team player in this global battle against an opponent we have never encountered before.
This country has taken on many enemies and defeated them, but only through a united effort.
Think of the World War II generation that went off to battle with no assurances of returning.
Or those on the home front who endured rationing and air raid drills.
Combating this foe doesn’t require nearly that level of sacrifice. It just requires three things:
Wear a mask.
Wash our hands frequently.
Keep a safe distance.
We urge you to do your part in the daily struggle against the coronavirus.
