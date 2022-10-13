It was the worst news imaginable for teenagers.
Two recent Attleboro High School graduates were killed in a horrific weekend accident not long after classes began for the academic year.
The grief was palpable.
But some students were better able to cope, thanks to a new alliance of law enforcement agencies.
A half dozen comfort dogs from the Bristol County Comfort Dog Coalition were dispatched to the Attleboro High campus to console the grieving students.
It was the coalition’s first deployment since it was officially launched last month.
Bentley, the Mansfield Police Department’s assistance dog for local schools, was part of the effort as were dogs from Dighton, Fairhaven, the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office and two new members, Jack and Hero, from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.
It’s part of a growing effort by police to not only enforce the law but assist anyone, especially children, suffering from a traumatic event.
In all, the coalition can reach out to up to 38 K-9s among the nearly 70 law enforcement comfort dogs now across the state.
There’s science behind this.
Studies have found that interacting with animals boosts levels of oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin in our brains and can even improve our immune system, according to the American Kennel Club.
Also known as crisis response dogs, comfort dogs are trained to handle stressful, crowded situations so that they can help people remain calm in disasters.
Some dogs, like the North Attleboro Police Department’s Axel, a chihuahua rescued after being abandoned in a snowstorm, also have become community celebrities, interacting with patrons at library events and downtown festivals.
And the Seekonk Police Department recently added a roly-poly bundle of pure puppy joy named Mac to its payroll.
Mac, a black Labrador, won’t be patrolling the streets and chasing down criminals like his coworkers — the brawny and fierce German Shepherds Mattis and Zuzo — but his job will be equally important. Instead of hitting the street, he’ll be dispatched to the town’s schools or anywhere else comfort, not investigation, is needed.
“Law enforcement is not only about investigation and locking up criminals,” Jonathan Darling, spokesman for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, told The Sun Chronicle. “It’s also about making people feel safe and feel better.”
The idea for the coalition began when the Sheriff’s Office noticed the reaction from students and teachers when COVID detection dogs visited schools. Planning began in June and got a big boost when the Bristol County’s Sheriff’s Office received Jack and Hero.
Both are rescues from a Florida kill shelter, handpicked for the job.
Their purchase and training was funded by a $12,400 donation from a local non-profit, Friends of Jack, founded in 2019 by Jill Fearson, whose son Jack lives with Chiari Malformation, a brain and spine condition.
We salute those who organize and support the new coalition.
It is a comfort to know that a valuable new resource is available to our communities.