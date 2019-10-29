We hope that the MBTA’s pilot project of launching daily commuter rail service from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro is a great success.
Heaven knows the T could use one.
Sadly, though, for the region’s mass transit agency and for many of its riders, the hoopla over the day’s first trains departing for Boston in the pre-dawn darkness a week ago Monday was overshadowed by riders’ outrage over a day-long interruption of service on the Orange Line in the Hub. (The cause there, ironically, was due to track work to improve service.)
That was only the latest, of course, in the long litany of woes plaguing the T, familiar to anyone who has to depend on the system to get to work, school or other services in and around Boston: equipment breakdowns, overcrowded trains, late arrivals – and that’s on a good day.
When bad weather strikes, well, we try not to think about that.
Oh, and did we mention rising fares?
It all makes the fate of poor, beleaguered Charlie on the MTA a joyride by comparison.
Still, the T has high hopes for the new Foxboro service, as does the Kraft family, owners of the stadium, Patriot Place shopping area and a little football team we like to call “da Pats.” The Kraft Group, the MBTA and the town of Foxboro worked together to develop the year-long pilot service.
Area officials back the service expansion for the convenience of their residents and to ease the congestion at other train stops and stations, including in South Attleboro, downtown Attleboro, Mansfield, Norfolk and Franklin. The Foxboro T stop includes 500 dedicated parking spaces and will serve 10 round trips a day on weekdays on the Franklin/Fairmount line.
The T kicked off the first day of Foxboro service with Patriots cheerleaders, the Patriots’ mascot Pat and free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee — all-in-all about as New England an event as you could imagine — after an extensive advertising campaign and media coverage.
Still, our reporter found ridership low on the first day.
We hope that will change as word spreads that riding the T can be a positive experience. And when the T does what it’s supposed to it eases traffic congestion, cuts air pollution and moves thousands of people to their destinations.
This program is a positive development for Foxboro and surrounding communities.
We think people in this area will be willing to get on board.
We just hope the T can stay on track.
