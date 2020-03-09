The stories made the headlines in recent days.
A North Attleboro family’s half-dozen beloved pets perish in a smoky blaze over the weekend. A young Attleboro family of seven, including five children between the ages of 2 and 13, loses its home and, with the exception of the family Bible, most of its possessions to a fast-moving fire late Monday night. Two firefighters were hurt in the Attleboro blaze but have been treated and released.
The stories are heartbreaking. But, fortunately they did not involve the loss of life and they describe an event that is increasingly rare.
The last fire death in the Attleboro area appears to have been an accidental blaze that occurred in South Attleboro in 2016 and fatally injured an elderly woman.
Serious residential fires have decreased in number over the past few years, according to statistics compiled by the federal government.
They show the overall number of building fires down 6.2% between 2008 and 2017 to just over 1.3 million. And for an even more hopeful statistic, the number of injuries was down as well, by nearly 16%, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
But, sadly, those fires that do happen seem to be more serious. Fire deaths were up 6.8% and the amount of property damage rose by 12% to $23 billion, the government says.
There are a number of reasons likely for the drop in the number of fires. One overlooked one might be the drop in the number of people who smoke.
The phrase “improper disposal of smoking materials” used to be depressingly familiar to reporters perusing fire reports.
That usually meant someone dumping the contents of an ashtray into a wastebasket. That, along with smoking itself, seems to have gone out of style.
Today, “smoking” is cited as the cause in just over 6% of the 7,000 residential fires that resulted in injuries in 2017.
Other habits, however, are harder to quit.
More than half of the residential fires cited in the federal report were caused by cooking. Evidently, people are not going to stop leaving pots unattended on the stove — or trying to deep fry their Thanksgiving turkeys.
The next major cause, according to the statistics, is identified as “heating” in just over 9% of fires.
Along with conventional sources, that would include space heaters and stoves and fireplaces — all of which require special care in their use.
Despite better public education, stricter fire codes and better equipped and trained fire departments, fire is still a risk to life and property.
Just because serious fires are not in the news with the regularity they once were doesn’t mean we can be less vigilant using one of the most useful — and dangerous — tools we have.
The warning used to be, “Once burned, twice shy.”
We say even once is one time too many.
