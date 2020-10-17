It’s happened again, and again and again.
In head-to-head debates and one in one-on-one interviews, local Republican Party candidates, asked about their support for their party’s standard bearer, President Donald Trump, have done their best to change the subject.
That may not be all that surprising in solidly blue Massachusetts. Politicians generally don’t like to tether themselves to someone unpopular with most of their potential constituents.
(This area went solidly — if narrowly — for Hillary Clinton in 2016’s presidential election.)
But it’s still extraordinary to hear candidates — even those who say they support his policies — attempt to distance themselves from the man at the top of this year’s ticket.
President Trump was elected four years ago on a platform to become the disrupter-in-chief. A savvy businessman and telegenic billionaire, it was said, was just what America needed to shake things up. He would do great deals with foreign leaders and opposing politicians. He’d keep other countries from playing us for suckers. He wouldn’t follow the same tired patters of his predecessors. He’d “drain the swamp” of entrenched lobbyists and operators in Washington because he knew their ways and only he could fix it.
As it turns out, however, elevating to the highest office in the land a man who was ignorant of foreign policy, clueless about health care planning, unable to sit through intelligence briefings, uneducated about the law and who could not stop tweeting about it all may not have been a great idea after all.
The president’s most ardent partisans point to his crew of conservative judges, his tax cuts and initiatives overseas as great successes.
But even by his own standards, the president has fallen short of many of the goals he set for himself and the country four years ago.
A plan to renew the nation’s infrastructure is nowhere to be seen. Obamacare is — so far — still the law of the land with no Republican plan to replace it. North Korea is building missiles and nuclear weapons apace. Beyond a few experimental miles, we do not have a wall on our southern border (which Mexico is still not paying for). And Hillary Clinton still walks free in the woods of Chappaqua, N.Y.
And all that came before the president’s inexplicable failure to deal with a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 of his fellow citizens or to attempt to heal the racial turmoil that divides us.
Even now, even as a survivor of the illness himself, President Trump’s only response is to blandly claim that the worst is behind us and — despite all evidence — push for a reopening of the economy that can only drive the country into a new health crisis.
Democrat Joe Biden during this campaign — and through most of his long political career — has demonstrated his decency and humanity. The Republican attempt to paint a man who is a centrist down to his DNA as a bomb-throwing Bolshevik has to be one of the least successful rebranding attempts in recent history. He would in fact be a steadying hand after four years of near constant upheaval and divisiveness as America attempts to heal itself — not only of the coronavirus but of a toxic political culture that the president has only exacerbated.
It’s time for voters to follow the lead of many of our area Republican candidates and put Donald Trump behind us.
We urge you to vote for Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris as vice president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.