Attleboro, a city that touts its Blue Pride, was once not very green.
The Ten Mile River is one example. It had been a plentiful source of fish for the indigenous people who lived along its banks.
When the Industrial Revolution began in the late 18th century, factories soon found it convenient to discharge their waste into the Ten Mile while sending dark plumes into the sky. By the mid-20th century, the river was left for dead, and local residents were plagued by toxins in the air.
Tougher government regulations combined with strong support from local environmental activists have brought the Ten Mile back to life. Local residents no longer breathe the polluted air their grandparents inhaled.
Under the leadership of Mayor Paul Heroux, Attleboro has taken more steps toward becoming a greener city.
Ordinances have been approved banning single-use plastic bags, plastic and foam takeaway cups and containers, the intentional releasing of balloons, pesticides that kill bees, plastic straws and lightbulbs that contain mercury.
The municipal government has made all city buildings wind powered, purchased hybrid vehicles where possible and installed energy-saving LED lights in all city streetlights and the largest, most energy-consuming city buildings, and Heroux continues to push to get the ubiquitous plastic alcohol nip bottles banned, despite the liquor industry’s selfish, profits-over-all, objections.
Now another green success story is in the works for Attleboro.
A private task force is now in the process of developing an environmental master plan for the city.
The plan is comprised of “six pillars” that include the topics of sustainable growth, water security, waste reduction, conservation, renewable energy and education and participation.
The group has come up with about 100 recommendations that could become part of the city’s roadmap for the future.
Leading the task force is former city councilor Mike Davis, who said the driving force behind the initiative is the saying, “Think globally and act locally.”
“If we do our part and (others) do their part, the whole thing will come together,” he said.
Other members of the task force include Emily Migliaccio, a lawyer with a bachelor’s degree in environmental geosciences; Jillian Weber, who has a bachelor’s degree in earth science and is an environmental administrative assistant for Coneco Engineers & Scientists; Richard DiNitto who has a master’s degree in geology and geophysics as well as more than 40 years’ experience in the environmental consulting business; Brian Hatch, a lawyer who is on the city’s conservation commission and a board member of the Attleboro Land Trust; and Roy Belcher, also board member of the land trust and retired general manager of The Sun Chronicle.
We commend the members of the task force. Their foresight and seven months of efforts, which included seeking input from at least 57 local organizations, has given Attleboro a blueprint for a green future as well as saving the city thousands of dollars by not hiring consultants.
The master plan is only 80% complete. The task force is now seeking input by reviewing the draft at cityofattleboro.us and by attending a forum scheduled for Oct. 4.
We urge the public to join in the effort.
It’s another way to show your Blue Pride.