In 1905, President John F. Kennedy’s grandfather, John “HoneyFitz” Fitzgerald, was elected mayor of Boston.
Fitzgerald was the son of Irish immigrants who ran a campaign seeking to oust the Brahmins from their stranglehold on City Hall.
His campaign slogan was “The People not the Bosses Should Rule.”
He presciently declared the victory as a “first hurrah for the dynasty to come.”
That Irish dynasty has stood for over a century (think Walsh and Flynn in recent years) along with an occasional mayor of Italian heritage (Menino).
And one thing has been certain about Boston politics since its founding 10 years after the Pilgrims landed in Plymouth: Every mayor ever elected has been a white male.
That is about to change.
City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George will face off in the Nov. 2 general election to become Boston’s next chief executive.
The two were the top vote-getters, respectively, in Tuesday’s preliminary election, when voters narrowed a historically diverse field of candidates as the city decides who will serve as the first elected mayor of color and female mayor.
The daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, Wu, a 36-year-old Chicago-born resident of Roslindale, has put forth bold plans, such as overhauling the Boston Planning and Development Agency and eliminating MBTA fares, distinguishing her as the progressive candidate, even in a crowd of fellow Democrats.
A former Boston Public Schools teacher, Essaibi George, 47, was born and raised in Dorchester to immigrant parents: Her mother was born to Polish parents in a displaced persons camp in Germany, and her father immigrated to the United States from Tunisia. Often labeled the “moderate” candidate, Essaibi George built a campaign focused on “the practical” in Boston, highlighting her championed causes of education, homelessness, substance abuse and mental health.
While this Editorial Board generally keeps its focus on the 10 communities served by this news organization, this historic Boston election deserves mention for the impact it could have locally.
New England’s largest city is the workplace of thousands of area residents, by car, train or telecommuting. Thousands of others attend school in Boston’s plethora of fine colleges. And many of us enjoy the Hub on a regular or occasional basis for its dining, entertainment and shopping or just to soak in its rich history.
Boston’s next mayor is likely to lead the city down a different path than her predecessors.
Issues like public transportation improvements and police reform affect not just Boston residents but the many commuters, students and visitors who call the Attleboro area home. Boston’s skyline has changed considerably in recent years, and so too has its population.
The diverse field of mayoral candidates and the looming election of the first woman of color to serve as the city’s chief executive is a reflection of that sea change to our state capital.
To paraphrase HoneyFitz, we may be witnessing “first hurrah for the next dynasty to come.”
