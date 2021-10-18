A little history was made Saturday when the puck dropped on an American Hockey League game between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Wilkes Barre-Scranton Penguins.
Dropping that puck was Mansfield native Katie Guay, making her the first woman to referee a game in the league, the Triple-A level of the NHL. (The Providence Bruins are members of the AHL.)
Ten female officials will work games in the AHL this season, the highest level that women have reached in that position in professional hockey.
“It’s been on our radar for a while now,” AHL president and CEO Scott Howson told The Associated Press. “They’ve got good experience. Whether it’s Olympics, college hockey — both men’s and women’s — they’ve done some NHL prospect tournaments. It’s just time now for them to graduate into a higher level of pro hockey.”
That’s certainly true of Guay, who refereed at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and has worked Division I college games and in an NHL prospect tournament. She feels ready for the next step in her career, which could eventually lead to the NHL.
“Everybody in the AHL arenas strives to get to that next point, and certainly for me this is my entry point to the AHL and now it’s time to perform out there just like everybody else on the ice,” Guay told the AP prior to Saturday’s game. “For them to be able to put myself and these other women into these games, it shows they have confidence in us. To know that certainly helps me as I’m ready to get out there to drop that first puck.”
Many of the new women referees participated in officiating combines run by the NHL and AHL in recent years.
All 10 went through a mentorship program last year run by the NHL and NHL Officiating Association, which supplemented the on- and off-ice training many got from combines.
Working in the AHL is another step toward the possibility of female officials in the NHL, much like the NFL and NBA already have, NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom told the AP.
“This is a huge step, all of these women going into professional hockey,” Walkom said. “They’ve all earned it and should be recognized for it.”
We’d like to do just that. Congratulations to Katie Guay and her colleagues for their accomplishment.
And congratulations to the NHL and AHL for having the foresight to assist these women in breaking down another door.
