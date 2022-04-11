Communities can be difficult to maintain.
One New England winter can open gaping potholes in the streets.
Residents expect nothing less than fresh clean water every time they open the faucet.
Taxpayers want streets lighted, schools and parks kept clean and trash removed weekly.
It’s a lot to manage, and it’s not cheap. Few people ever say they’re not paying enough taxes.
Communities very rarely have an opportunity, or the money, to improve the quality of life for residents.
Attleboro has just that opportunity now. We urge them to seize the moment.
Mayor Paul Heroux has asked the city council to spend $750,000 in surplus funds to construct a performing arts pavilion at Highland Park, the former Highland Country Club.
Heroux said the pavilion, proposed along Rathbun Willard Drive in a parking lot built for workers constructing the new Attleboro High School, could be used by the public schools’ performing arts department and rented by local dance, music and theater organizations.
It would seem to be a natural for the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration as well as the weekly band concerts now held at nearby Capron Park.
The city has this unique opportunity due to a record $13.7 million surplus from the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
Like many communities, Attleboro benefited from an infusion of federal funds aimed at turning around lives hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
A performing arts pavilion is something not just Attleboro but the entire area lacks.
“There is a widely agreed upon need to improve the cultural and artistic opportunities in Attleboro and to make Attleboro a more desirable place to live,” the mayor wrote to the city council. “A performing arts pavilion would enrich our local economy. Access to the performing arts builds skills, self-confidence and self-esteem in youth.”
One cautionary note: Longtime residents remember a shell at Capron Park, one that was similar to the Hatch Shell on Boston’s Esplanade. It was dedicated in May 1957, 65 years ago next month, and used for a variety of musical performances.
By 1974, according to a history of Capron Park, it was condemned due to structural defects and later razed.
The lesson is that Heroux and the council must also work on a long-range maintenance plan for the pavilion, and, most importantly, the revenue to support it.
We urge the mayor and council to work out those details so that construction can begin right after the doors to the new high school swing open.
Citizens for decades to come will be thanking them for it.