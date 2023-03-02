Congratulations are in order today.
Congratulations to Cathleen DeSimone, the next mayor of Attleboro.
The two-term city councilor defeated three other candidates in Tuesday’s election to fill out the remaining term of Paul Heroux, who resigned to become Bristol County sheriff.
DeSimone’s campaign shows us how a powerful positive message resonates with voters — a lesson we wish national politicians would learn.
DeSimone said she was the right leader to deliver on the “promise of Attleboro,” a small city with a big future given the proper direction.
She emphasized that Attleboro has a downtown with a rail line running through its heart connecting Boston and Providence. While new housing is springing up in the city’s center, it has so much more potential.
Attleboro is growing in diversity as well, and DeSimone was the candidate who best pointed out the potential that offers.
And DeSimone was the candidate who best highlighted the city’s need to adopt to today’s environmental demands.
Congratulations, Mayor Elect DeSimone, and our best wishes to you.
Congratulations to Timothy Barone, John Davis and Jay DiLisio, the other challengers in the campaign. Putting yourself in the public eye has never been easy, and it’s certainly grown worse in the era of social media.
Barone injected new ideas into the debate while Davis displayed his deep passion for the city. We were especially moved by Davis’ heartfelt explanation that fueled his desire to run for mayor and give back to Attleboro.
Both congratulations and thanks go out to DiLisio, a dedicated and hard-working city councilor for the last nine years who embraced the role of acting mayor after Heroux’s departure.
We hope all three remain active in the city; DiLisio, in fact, indicated Tuesday night that he plans to challenge DeSimone in this November’s election, a move we welcome.
All four candidates should be congratulated for conducting a civil campaign, the exact opposite of the contentious 2019 mayoral race between Heroux and challenger Heather Porreca in which the two traded sharp barbs throughout. Voters are grateful.
Finally, congratulations go out to the approximately, 5,450 voters who went to the polls on a stormy winter day to perform their civic duty. Although that represents only a 16.5 percent turnout, that far exceeds most town elections in Massachusetts.
Put another way, more Attleboro residents went to the polls Tuesday than to nearly any other community event this year — except, of course, the next election in November.
It’s good to know that there are four candidates and 5,450 citizens with a high level of civic engagement.
We hope that number grows this fall.